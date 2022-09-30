Mirex denies information about abortion, pedophilia and other issues in the country’s participation in the OAS

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) reported that the information that has circulated about the country’s participation in the Organization of American States (OAS), referring to abortion or gender reassignment, are false.

“We categorically deny that in the framework of the negotiations for the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), to be held next week in Perusome initiative or approach is being promoted from the Dominican Republic associated with abortion, ”they say in a statement.

They assure that it is not being promoted either sex reassignment or about different genders, the elimination of parental authority of fathers and mothers over the education of their sons and daughters, pedophilia or pederasty.

“So that there are no doubts about our position, we inform that the initiatives promoted by the Dominican Republic within the framework of the OAS General Assembly are related to: the situation in Haiti, freedom of expression and journalismas well as open and transparent digital government”, they indicated.

Similarly, they promote the strengthening of democracy, the rights of people with disabilities and older adults, the Inter-American Cadastre Network (which leads our Judiciary)the protection of the environment and the legal implications on territorial sovereignty caused by the rise in sea level due to the warming of the oceans.

They expressed that To date, no vote has been taken on the documents subject to negotiation.since a process of consultations among the member states of the OAS is still under way in relation to all the topics on the agenda.

“It is also important to make public knowledge that the resolutions adopted in multilateral forums, such as the OAS, are not above the Constitution or legislation of the States and therefore are not mandatory. Consequently, countries maintain their sovereignty to adopt the policies and regulations they deem appropriate to guarantee the rights of their population,” they concluded.