Miriam Germán before a possible strike by prosecutors: The MP risks his institutional prestige

before a possible work stoppage Announced by prosecutors’ unions, the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito, warned this Friday that “the Public Ministry is currently playing its institutional prestige in a scenario of conflicting interests.”

“With historical responsibility we must warn that the Public Ministry is at stake at this time its institutional prestige in a scenario of confrontation of interests and we run the risk of losing the trust we have gained if we are not able to focus on attending with care and dedication to the legitimate demands of society,” the attorney general said during a meeting this Friday.

The meeting, convened on September 14, was also attended by the directors of the Dominican Association of Career Prosecutors (Adofi) and the Association of Dominican Prosecutors (Fiscaldom).

The meeting, held in one of the rooms of the National School of the Public Ministry (ENMP), was led by Germán Brito together with the deputy attorney, Rodolfo Espiñeyra; court attorney, Jonathan Baró; the prosecutor María Rosalba Díaz and the inspector Juan Gabriel Pereyraall members of the Superior Council of the Public Ministry (CSMP).

Judge Germán Brito’s management promotes a process of institutional organization and improvement in the working conditions of prosecutors and all the staff of the Public Ministry that, in two years, has included pending bonuses, as well as salary readjustments for a better quality of service. life.

“Let us therefore responsibly fulfill our task of seeking justice on behalf of society, and everything else will come to us in addition,” Judge Germán Brito told them.

Caveat

On September 22, the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, was summoned by the Association of Dominican Prosecutors (Fiscaldom), so that in the project of the general budget of the nation for the year 2023, he assigns to the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic sufficient resources to cover the urgent needs of the members of the Public Ministry.

The summons to the president was made by the general coordinator of the entity, Francisco Rodríguez Camilo, through the ministerial Isaac Rafael Lugo, ordinary bailiff of the Superior Administrative Court, through act 304-22, of September 20.

In the act of bailiff, the prosecutors warned that, in case of not consenting to their request, they could paralyze all the work under their responsibility in the country. This includes pursuit, raids, investigation, prosecution, appeals and the entire criminal justice system.

This, in the words of Judge Germán, is seen as a transcript that anarchy is intended, “forgetting that justice is a public service that should not be paralyzed.”

Full speech by the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam Germán Brito:

“I would like to begin my words by expressing my disagreement with the summons that one of the associations made yesterday, on the eve of a meeting called for a long time, action that seems to me inopportune, reckless and unfair.

I would have liked that the act of notified bailiff was headed by the minutes of a union meeting; Otherwise, we could conclude that it does not necessarily represent the collective feeling.

I do not remember any time when the benefits recognized by law and internal regulations have been recognized and applied more rigorously to the Public Ministries.

I do not aspire to personal gratitude, but I have chosen not to be mean in my behavior, but if I did not recognize the openness of the Executive and Legislative powers, which, within the precarious nature of our circumstances as a country, have not closed the door on us when We have made some proposal of our needs, if I deny it or discredit it, I would have a petty behavior.

I have searched the notification, even if it is a glimpse of rationality and prudence. Unfortunately I have not found it; yes, streaks of arrogance, Yes, I have seen a transcript that anarchy is intended, forgetting that justice is a public service that should not be paralyzed.

No one is spied on without trial, but it would seem that, behind those, although legal, reckless, uncontrollable aspirations, there may be something or someone who bets on behavior that could be called harassment and demolition.

The truths said will appear, some who attribute it to a kind of agreement and who respond to the government party, because they are wrong, I do not belong to that, nor to any of the majority; I have had militancy that I do not deny, but it has been with the least, with them I shared the passion of searching for a fairer society, we were never the first, I arrived without mortgages in my conscience and that is how I have remained.

Throughout my years of practice in the justice system, I have shared with my colleagues, judges, prosecutors, defenders, lawyers and administrative staff, shortcomings and limitations that have characterized the performance of our labors.

After my appointment as Attorney General of the Republic, I have received the respect and support of different powers and organs of the State. In addition, and very importantly, the support of Dominican society, which has guided us through delicate and demanding situations.

We are aware that the Public Ministry still has a long way to go in terms of institutionalization and organization. We also recognize that there is a historical debt from this institution to prosecutors, administrative employees and, we must say, to society, for the historical moments in which we have not lived up to the processes in our charge.

In just two years, and with the firm support of the public powers responsible for formulating and approving the General State Budget, notwithstanding the global economic crisis associated with a pandemic and a war that we have been going through, the governing body of the institution, our office and the officials who accompany us in the management of the Public Ministry we have deployed extraordinary efforts to fulfill our mission. Proof of these efforts are the cases of corruption that have been implemented, which constitute an unprecedented event in Dominican justice.

It is necessary to emphasize that the Public Ministry is one of the few institutions that was able to implement a wage readjustment and standardization process this year, first for prosecutors, and then for technical and administrative personnel; In addition to achieving the institutionalization of the payment of annual bonuses (a tax-free salary) and vacation bonuses (a salary with taxes included) that had been promised in the internal regulations, but had never been fulfilled. Compensation for death, suspended for more than a year, was reactivated; the benefit of fuel was assigned to all members of the Public Ministry, and they were provided with fleets, minutes and data. Work is being done on the physical renovation and technological equipment of the prosecutor’s offices and dependencies, as well as on the improvement of medical insurance and life insurance.

We strive to manage the career of the Public Ministry and design its technical systems based on firm respect for the Organic Law of the Public Ministry, trying to comply with the established processes and eliminate the odious exceptions, arbitrariness and lack of transparency that have marked dark periods of the past.

Our commitment in leading this public service institution is a firm, conscious and serene march, It’s not a scramble to meet demands, that, while they may be considered fair, they cannot be pushed recklessly and unthinkingly.

This is the time to demonstrate to Dominican society how much the Public Ministry can contribute as an institution, not only in the prosecution of corruption, but also in the ordinary crime that so affects daily social coexistence.

At this time, our prosecutors must avoid being seduced by siren songs that call for confrontation with other State bodies and threaten to interrupt the law enforcement service that all of society expects.

We want to recognize, on this occasion, the effort made by all, the patience of those who have waited a long time, and I take this opportunity to motivate them to continue with this work in which we have found ourselves, with a full conscience, a grateful, compassionate heart and the integrity necessary to hope to achieve what we want at the time and in the conditions timely.

I urge each member of the Public Ministry to maintain their aspirations for improvement while continuing to work with integrity and responsibility for the benefit of the people. That we continue giving ourselves body and soul to a vital function for the rule of law, without giving up in the face of professional difficulties or allowing ourselves to be instrumentalized by those who seek to demerit the institution in order to stop any institutional progress that brings us closer to the effective fulfillment of the functions that they confer on us. the Constitution and laws.

With historical responsibility we must warn that the Public Ministry is at stake at this time its institutional prestige in a scenario of conflicting interests, and we run the risk of losing the trust we have earned if we are not able to focus on meeting the legitimate demands of society with care and dedication.

Let us therefore responsibly carry out our task of seeking justice on behalf of society, and everything else will come to us as well.”