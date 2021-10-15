News

Miriam Leone and Stefano Accorsi, Marilyn’s crazy couple has black eyes

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

THEn Marilyn has black eyes Diego and Clara (Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone) are two lonely souls that meet. They meet in a day center for the recovery of disturbed people. Well yes.

He suffers from temper tantrums and for this he continues to lose his job (as a cook), as well as having sent away his wife and daughter Bianca. Clara, on the other hand, does not believe in herself and hides behind a world created by its own lies. But Clara is so empathetic and insane which will lead a group of nuts to realize an almost impossible dream. “This balance of madness – defines it the actress who with Accorsi had already starred in the series 1992-1993-1994 – intrigued me like crazy ».

Stefano Accorsi Miriam leone Marilyn has black eyes

Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone. (Photo Noemi Ardesi)

Marilyn has black eyes: a film not to be missed

Simone Godano’s film (produced by Matteo Rovere), in cinemas from today, is one of those movies you don’t expect. On which you would have bet little and instead is the surprise of this start of the season later the new anti Covid directives.

Don’t miss it, fill the rooms because this comedy about diversity, love and our frailties is worth watching. Each of us can identify with. The director was inspired by Bright side with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, If you leave me I delete you with Kate Winslet and Drunk with love by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Stefano Accorsi Miriam leone Marilyn has black eyes

(Photo Noemi Ardesi)

The fragility of Miriam Leone and Stefano Accorsi

“The beautiful thing is to transform them into strength, do not be afraid to feel perfect at all costs e infallible – tell us Miriam Leone, new bride and already very blond to turn the second chapter of Diabolik of the Manetti Bros – being able to fail is important. This is my weakness: feeling invincible and be a perfectionist. Allowing myself to be surprised by mistakes made me grow ».

Sometimes it is difficult even to realize one’s own frailties because we are used to keeping them hidden – he adds I rushed. When I am too immersed in the rhythm of things and stick to a rigid schedule, I realize that I miss opportunities. I make myself more waterproof than I am“.

Loading...
Advertisements

Miriam and Stefano in the kitchen

Cooking in the film is therapeutic. But how they behave in the kitchen Miriam And Stephen? “I’m a disaster, for me cooking is like opening a tin of tuna and putting it on the plate»He confesses with a smile.

For this film, however, he learned to sauté and cook the bacon and egg, “Unfortunately I have already forgotten how to do it,” he admits with a smile. to the set mate instead like it “Very much cooking and go shopping: maybe it comes from the fact that I love to eat“.

Stefano Accorsi Miriam leone Marilyn has black eyes

(Photo Noemi Ardesi)

Miriam Leone: “We should educate to social media”

The film also talks about social and their illusory power. “I was afraid of being swallowed by social media and it was so, on me they have an “effect drug”- Accorsi admits. I think that greatly affect society, people and especially young people, not always in a positive way “.

«We should find a balance and try to educate about this tool, it would take a etiquette – she says convinced Miriam Leone. If you meet a person on the street you would not treat them with vulgarity And rudeness. Perhaps it takes time to educate in this new language ».

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
718
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
578
News

Cinema, all films out in October
562
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
489
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
430
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
379
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
341
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
341
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
305
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top