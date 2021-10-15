Miriam Leone and Stefano Accorsi, Marilyn’s crazy couple has black eyes

THEn Marilyn has black eyes Diego and Clara (Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone) are two lonely souls that meet. They meet in a day center for the recovery of disturbed people. Well yes.

He suffers from temper tantrums and for this he continues to lose his job (as a cook), as well as having sent away his wife and daughter Bianca. Clara, on the other hand, does not believe in herself and hides behind a world created by its own lies. But Clara is so empathetic and insane which will lead a group of nuts to realize an almost impossible dream. “This balance of madness – defines it the actress who with Accorsi had already starred in the series 1992-1993-1994 – intrigued me like crazy ».

Marilyn has black eyes: a film not to be missed

Simone Godano’s film (produced by Matteo Rovere), in cinemas from today, is one of those movies you don’t expect. On which you would have bet little and instead is the surprise of this start of the season later the new anti Covid directives.

Don’t miss it, fill the rooms because this comedy about diversity, love and our frailties is worth watching. Each of us can identify with. The director was inspired by Bright side with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper, If you leave me I delete you with Kate Winslet and Drunk with love by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The fragility of Miriam Leone and Stefano Accorsi

“The beautiful thing is to transform them into strength, do not be afraid to feel perfect at all costs e infallible – tell us Miriam Leone, new bride and already very blond to turn the second chapter of Diabolik of the Manetti Bros – being able to fail is important. This is my weakness: feeling invincible and be a perfectionist. Allowing myself to be surprised by mistakes made me grow ».

“Sometimes it is difficult even to realize one’s own frailties because we are used to keeping them hidden – he adds I rushed. When I am too immersed in the rhythm of things and stick to a rigid schedule, I realize that I miss opportunities. I make myself more waterproof than I am“.

Loading... Advertisements

Miriam and Stefano in the kitchen

Cooking in the film is therapeutic. But how they behave in the kitchen Miriam And Stephen? “I’m a disaster, for me cooking is like opening a tin of tuna and putting it on the plate»He confesses with a smile.

For this film, however, he learned to sauté and cook the bacon and egg, “Unfortunately I have already forgotten how to do it,” he admits with a smile. to the set mate instead like it “Very much cooking and go shopping: maybe it comes from the fact that I love to eat“.

Miriam Leone: “We should educate to social media”

The film also talks about social and their illusory power. “I was afraid of being swallowed by social media and it was so, on me they have an “effect drug”- Accorsi admits. I think that greatly affect society, people and especially young people, not always in a positive way “.

«We should find a balance and try to educate about this tool, it would take a etiquette – she says convinced Miriam Leone. If you meet a person on the street you would not treat them with vulgarity And rudeness. Perhaps it takes time to educate in this new language ».

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED