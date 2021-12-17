News

Miriam Leone at the Diabolik premiere and the other best dressed stars

Discover with us the best looks of the last seven days!

Since our beloved celebs have begun to participate in worldly ceremonies, exclusive events and sparkling parties we are truly spoiled for choice. And also this week the stars have given us great satisfaction. Among the outfits that we appreciated the most this week we cannot fail to mention that of Jennifer Lopez that for the first of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles she chose a designer dress Elie Saab Fall 2021 Haute Couture and the Lily clutch Tyler Ellis to complete the look.

He deserves an honorable mention this week Miriam Leone, the iconic Eva Kant in the new film Diabolik. For the press premiere in Rome he attracted our attention by wearing a total white suit with palazzo pants and a short blazer enriched by a belt at the waist, all signed Fendi and jewelry Bulgarians.

It’s still Zendaya than for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles she wore a dress Valentino Haute Couture decorated with brilliant spider webs. For the occasion, the creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has created a black spider-shaped mask. Are you curious to find out who are the other stars who have conquered us with their style?

Who deserves the title of Best Dressed of the Week? Choose your favorite.

jlo getty

Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab Fall Haute Couture

Credits: Getty Images

ZENDAYA valentino haute couture courtesy of Press Office

Zendaya in Valentino Haute Couture, Christian Louboutin pumps and Bulgari jewels: High Jewelry Collection earrings in platinum and diamonds, and two High Jewelry Collection rings in platinum and diamonds.

Credits: Getty Images / Courtesy of Press Office

miriam leone getty

Miriam Leone in Fendi total look and Bulgari jewels

Credits: Getty Images

Macarena Garcia wore Versace courtesy of Press Office

Macarena García in Versace

Credits: Courtesy of Press Office

ALEXANDRA SHIPP in ETRO courtesy of Press Office

Alexandra Shipp in Etro

Credits: Courtesy of Press Office

Anne Hathaway getty

Anne Hathaway in Chanel Resort 2022

Credits: Getty images

Reese Witherspoon getty

Reese Witherspoon in Carolina Herrera Spring 2022

Credits: Getty Images

diane kruger getty

Diane Kruger in Emilia Wickstead Fall 2021

Credits: Getty Images

nicole

Nicole Kidman in Etro Spring 2022 and Roger Vivier Broche Vivier Buckle clutch at the premiere of the film “Being The Ricardos” at Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, Sydney

Credits: Getty Images

Rachel Zegler getty

Rachel Zegler in Zuhair Murad Spring 2022

Credits: Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson getty

Scarlett Johansson in a Markarian Spring 2021 floral applique dress and Aquazzura sandals

Credits: Getty Images

benedetta porcaroli getty

Benedetta Porcaroli in Gucci and ruby-colored stockings Amina Muaddi x Wolford during the press conference for the film “Seven women and a mystery” in Rome.

Credits: Getty Images / Courtesy of Press Office

Lily Collins

Lily Collins in Valentino Haute Couture Fall / Winter 2021-2022 Collection and Valentino Garavani Tan-Go pumps

Credits: Courtesy of Press Office

chanel_penelope-cruz_chanel

Penelope Cruz in Chanel

Credits: Courtesy of Press Office

ALICIA KEYS - DECEMBER 14 2021 - NEW YORK

Alicia Keys in Valentino

Credits: Courtesy of Press Office

