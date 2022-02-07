Miriana Trevisan “Lulù Selassiè blackmailed me” / “But I can’t lie live …”

Lulù Selassiè he asked Miriana Trevisan to defend it in tonight’s episode of Big Brother Vip 2021, but the showgirl did not take it at all well and in fact she had a breakdown, bursting into tears in the House. “They blackmailed me in here and I don’t want to be blackmailed by anyone!“, Confessed to Davide Silvestri And Giucas Casella. Then, he explained that this is the story of Radio Gf Vip, when she, Lulu and Nathaly Caldonazzo were chosen, but then the princess got angry because the position she was assigned highlighted the ‘worst’ side of her. face. “I have complexes, I hate my nose and you can see too much from this side. You don’t understand, this thing makes me suffer!”, Lulu had said.

Aware that that outburst could end in a reality clip, Lulù Selassiè he therefore asked in advance a Miriana Trevisan to defend it, which, however, the showgirl does not intend to do. “I was upset about things he said to me earlier. I feel terrible if he says certain things to me in that abrupt way. Oh well, however, she did not behave well with me even now”, He explained to Davide and Giucas.

“Perhaps Manuel (Bortuzzo, ed) if he had been here would have made her think”, He reflected Miriana Trevisan, which in any case does not fear retaliation. “If they have to name me, they will. Lulu’s frailties will never make me be ethically incorrectHe said in his outburst. Then he reiterated that he disagreed with the roommate: “It puts me in the middle because it expects me to say in transmission that what you do is right. He asked me to do something wrong. I can’t lie live. Then she twisted the truth, we waited an hour for her to calm down. We told her she was beautiful even from the side she didn’t like“. Disappointed and embittered by what happened, she was able to find comfort in Davide Silvestri, who advised her to start selecting the people she wants close to her at this stage: “There is that you feel bad. You don’t always have to apologize and justify yourself“.

