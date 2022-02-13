Miro: “WWE fired us for complaints, I was happy when it happened”

Miro (star of the AEW and ex Rusev in WWE) was interviewed in Kurt Angle Podcast to talk about various topics including his beginnings in wrestling, the first meeting with his wife Wool, and the WWE firing that led to him later signing up for All Elite Wrestling. Regarding his firing, Miro said he was happy about it and described the situation WWE Superstars had to work in during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The background to the dismissal

Miro said: “I was happy. I lost my mind for 30 seconds. The pandemic issue was in full swing, and we were trying to fight for rights, because it wasn’t fair that we had to take planes every week to go on television under those conditions without anyone caring. I didn’t think it was right. Some of us were part of a group chat that was shown to management. Someone had told management that we were talking about these things. It wasn’t even some kind of conspiracy, we were just talking to each other, how could we have told the management? It turned out that we were part of this chat, and a couple of days later they fired me. I panicked for a few seconds as I was more concerned about security protocols, and my health. They fired me, but I was happy because I knew I was going to do what I do best. I have never had doubts about my abilities, if your company does not appreciate me I will find one that does“.