Mirror, a platform based on Ethereum, opens to the public

On October 6, the Ethereum-based decentralized blogging platform Mirror announced that it will accept any contributor as long as they own an Ethereum wallet.

Mirror was launched in December 2020 to offer a decentralized platform to publish your work. At the time, contributors had to be voted for using the WRITE token through weekly contests, and only ten writers were selected each week.

In the announcement, Mirror said it had done away with the old system where contributors had to be rated and opened the platform to anyone willing to post content. The only requirement is an Ethereum wallet address.

The Mirror team further explained:

“Mirror has evolved from a tool for writers to a complete web3 creative suite for communities and DAOs.”

Publishers check their content on Mirror

Most of the big blogging platforms sell advertising to the traffic generated by the publisher’s content and share the profits with the publishers. When it comes to Mirror, publishers are in control of their content and the platform doesn’t sell it in any way.

Content posted on Mirror is stored on a decentralized blockchain network rather than a corporate server as is the case with most blogging platforms. The content is encrypted and publishers don’t have to worry about copyright issues as the content cannot be edited or damaged.

Most importantly, publishers also have the freedom to exit the platform with all their data if they feel they no longer want to be a part of it.

Blog on Mirror

The only requirement for a publisher to post content on Mirror is an Ethereum wallet address.

Once an ETH wallet is connected, publishers can start creating content and embed media blocks ranging from iFrames, videos, NFTs, social media posts such as tweets, crowdfunding, and auctions.

Users can also import blogs from other platforms such as Substack and Medium.

More importantly, bloggers can coin their blogs as “Entry Editions,” which are NFTs of the content and potentially monetize them.

Mirror has been used by industry leaders and DAOs

Industry leaders such as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and several decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) such as Aave Grants DAO have used Mirror to publish content.

In July of this year, an Ethereum development documentary used Mirror to raise 1,036 ETH through crowdfunding.

Mirror also said it will integrate Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and introduce other new features such as feeds and an improved editing and subscription interface.