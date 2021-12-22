Mirror of the times, the letters of 22 December

A reader writes:

«On Sunday afternoon a group of young people thought it best to stage a concert in Piazza Maria Teresa complete with speakers, amplifiers, drums, bass and so on. It is useless to point out that everything was without authorization and that the boys continued for hours at an unthinkable volume. Asked several times by the brigade and the police, no one intervened, indeed at the umpteenth call they replied annoyed claiming that they were free to do what they wanted, given that the disturbance of public peace could not be configured given the time …. On the other hand you can safely violate all other rules! I find indecent the attitude of the institutions towards a place like Piazza Maria Teresa, now abandoned, where anyone can do what they want ».

A reader writes:

«In Specchio dei Tempchio on 20 December, Mrs. Patrizia complains about the scarce importance given by the regional news to the tragedy in via Genova and I can also agree on this. On the other hand, I cannot agree with the conclusion that derives from this, namely that the regional news of the night is “a repetition of the main news of the 19.30 edition, a useless waste of money”. This is how we think when we think of information as any product, an ornament that can be placed here or there according to convenience or maybe thrown in the trash, I already have another similar one. It is not so. The information, even the incomplete and questionable one of our regional news is fundamental today in the battle against fake news and we cannot afford reductions in space in favor of savings or efficiencies all to be demonstrated. Furthermore, for not a few of us, the space of the night is one of the few moments in which you can get news of our territory from a Roman-centric television company that more easily informs you of what it is like in Singapore than in the province of Cuneo ».

Pier Luigi Revello

A reader writes:

“I am a sales agent, with a Euro 5 approved diesel car. I am fully aware of the climate emergency and the need to change our habits to leave a better world for future generations, but I ask myself a question: I remember well that the previous administrations (certainly not the one that preceded the current one) had in some cases exempted commercial agents from the traffic ban, for whom the car is a fundamental work tool. Now? Nothing. I am willing to sacrifice, today I worked with public transport, I will change cars as soon as possible (but not everyone can afford it) but if I have to leave the city and deliver, especially at Christmas time, urgent material that cannot be transported on public transport, what do I do? Will I be fined because I work? ‘

MASSIMO ARDISSONE

