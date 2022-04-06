Mirrors, reverse and start: the 3 basic car systems that technology will replace

Some technological innovations are applied today, without having to wait for the cars of the future, although they are related to the new technology available

Although they seem to be the topics on the industry agenda, not everything goes through the concepts of sustainable cars, connected cars and autonomous vehicles. Yes, those are the priorities of the manufacturers, because there are deadlines for the decarbonization imposed by governments and time is running, because there is customers demanding technology and connectivity and that requirement must be met, and because there is a new user on the horizon who will not be a driverbut a user of a car, and you want the car to give you services and not work.

P But while moving towards those great pillars that will mark the paradigm shift of the car of the future, we must continue to distinguish ourselves from the rest , generating novelties or solutions that improve the quality of use of a vehicle or enjoyment in the present. And the technology that is applied today in cars allows witty or practical developmentswhich some time ago were not on the radar, some because they required materials or systems that did not exist, others because only thanks to electrification did they appear as an alternative.

A car is standing in the garage at home. The day begins and its owner goes out to work on it. The first three dynamic operations that he will do to get on his way to the office had a mode. That way, today, could change.

Open the door and start the engineIt doesn’t matter if internal combustion or electric in this case. put the car in reverse to go outside, and look at the mirrors to be sure the way is clear. It is something natural, basic to that maneuver. Three car brands have innovated, each in one aspect, so that all this can be done differently: Mercedes, Kia and Audi.

Mercedes patented a driver identification mode, which verifies biometric data and health status before starting the engine

Mercedes has just presented at the Patent and Trademark Office, a user detection system that combines the biometric data of the person who will drive, with the wireless connection. It is a bracelet that will allow the car to detect the proximity of the driver, opening the doors. This communication could be through different technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Ultra Wide Band (UWB), or the well-known Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Once the driver is seated behind the wheel, the bracelet will transmit to the car, the physical state of its user, in order to validate that he is fit to drive. Additionally, Mercedes has also been developing for some time, a fingerprint sensor on the steering wheel gripwhich could perfectly replace the bracelet or complement it. Only once all identity and health parameters are verified will the engine start.

The new KIA Niro is characterized by the absence of a reverse gear in the gearbox

After fastening the seat belt, the next step is to put the vehicle in reverse. Kia has recently presented its latest model of the Niro 2022, which comes in three engines. The conventional internal combustion engine, a plug-in hybrid, and the new 100% electric. The innovation proposed by the Niro in the intermediate version, the one that combines both modes of propulsion, is the absence of a reverse gear in the gearbox. The explanation is very simple. Having an electric motor, the operation of going in reverse is done by moving the car through electricity and not the combustion of the thermal engine. This is only possible in a hybrid and an electric car, of course, but represents a plus of environmental care for PHEVs compared to conventional cars. The recoil maneuvers are completely clean of carbon dioxide, in addition to reduce the weight of the gearbox and therefore power consumption.

The screen inside the door shows what the cameras located in the traditional place of the rear-view mirrors of the Audi e-tron see.

Now yes, with reverse gear engaged, take a look at the rear-view mirrors to get out safely. It is true that today, with rear cameras and cross motion sensorsthis is not that often despite the reflex action of doing it anyway. But in an Audi e-tron, when you look out the front windows, there will be no mirror, and instead you will find a high-definition camera, which projects its image inside the door. right next to the handle to open it, through a screen. This screen, additionally, can have zoom or scroll to see more open, higher or lowerthe same as any user does when moving the mirror to get the vision they want.

The question is, if there is already a camera with sensors included, what justifies the system of replacing the conventional mirror with a camera. The answer is in the aerodynamics and electricity consumption, which in the case of a battery-powered car, is fundamental. But it’s also a contribution to road safety, since it is frequent that when trying to pass a vehicle on a two-way road with traffic on the front, the mirror of the car to be overcome is usually an obstacle for the correct vision of the driver of the car behind.

News, ideas, solutions, all of them practical, and perfectly applicable to today’s car.

