“Misdiagnosis”. Valentina Ferragni talks about health problems

Valentina Ferragni he never hid his health problems, and he always talked about them openly, inviting them to undergo some routine checks. Prevention, moreover, is a theme that closely affects Chiara’s younger sister. On her social networks, she updated her followers on her current state of health: recovered from skin cancer, Valentina discovered that she was suffering from insulin resistance more than a year ago. However, the diagnosis may be wrong, as she admitted herself.

Valentina Ferragni, the story on Instagram of the wrong diagnosis

In 2021 Valentina announced that she was suffering from insulin resistance. “The analyzes did not go well, I have a pathology in a more severe form than expected. It is not even easy to diagnose “. The results of the exams, which the influencer had shared on social media, however, would be null, and Ferragni was the one to say so.

“Unfortunately I discovered that all the tests I had done last year (in which I was” diagnosed “with insulin resistance) they are flawed and practically null (I will not go into detail because it is a very long and not very beautiful theme). So now after a year I do all the exams again and again we hope to have nothing“. It follows that he will have to undergo further checks to try to better understand the situation. The hope is that the analyzes are negative and that he can solve the problem as soon as possible.

The scar on his forehead and the skin cancer

It looked like a pimple at first. A simple dot on the skin, as it can happen to anyone. However, after careful examination, Valentina Ferragni discovered that she had a benign tumor. The diagnosis, which took place in time, allowed the influencer to immediately begin treatment. And she recently went to the hospital just for check the scarwhich he is keeping an eye on, but not only.

On Instagram, in fact, he wrote: “I went to show me the scar on my forehead almost 6 months after the operation. The constancy in treating him every evening with the cream and the patch, in always putting the protective cream 50 on the whole face and in not exposing myself to the sun (always with the hat) has made it so that it is practically invisible now “. The scar has somehow become hers personal battle. She drew strength and courage from it to tell her story and to invite us to listen to our body and the signals it sends us much more.

Valentina Ferragni’s awareness campaign

It is not easy to talk openly about your health problems on social media, far from it. Because it means getting naked, exposing oneself, in no uncertain terms or hidden truths. The discovery that she had skin cancer did not defeat Valentina, just as she did not with insulin resistance. For this reason, she has decided to see things differently: to share a piece of herself, to show the scar, to raise awareness among her followers, openly supporting prevention. A courage, her own, that one cannot really resist.