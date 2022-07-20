Misery, The Gift and more movies about bullying

Few things are darker than a person obsessed with the idea of ​​ruining your life. And the cinema knows how to take advantage of it.

Former teammates, fans, strangers, friends. The idea that they watch us and live pending us, far from being flattering, arouses a terror completely different from that of demons and ghosts. We review some of the best stalker movies:

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Ingrid, played by the always great Aubrey Plaza, is a social media obsessive who radically changes her life to get closer to an influencer whose life she envies. The influencer, embodied by elizabeth olsenyou don’t know the kind of person you’re dealing with.

The Gift (2015)

Simon (Jason Bateman) and Robyn (rebecca hall) are a couple who move to Simon’s hometown. Everything is going well until an old school friend, Gordon (Joel Edgertonwho also directs the film), who is kind and attentive, but Simón can’t get comfortable with his gifts.

The Cable Guy (1996)

This classic comedy Jim Carrey directed by ben stillercalled in Argentina The UnbearableIt’s both hilarious and terrifying. A cable installer becomes obsessed with a customer whom he suddenly considers his best friend and is unwilling to leave his side.

Misery (1990)

A classic of Stephen King masterfully brought to the big screen by Rob Reiner. A novelist has a car accident and is rescued by a nurse who is a fan of his books. The recovery stay soon turns into a torment that earned him Katy Batesnurse interpreter, a Oscar and a Golden Globe for best actress.

Unsane (2018)

this movie of Steven Soderbergh filmed with a iPhone It shows us a woman locked up against her will in an asylum where her stalker apparently works. A terrible and desperate psychological thriller with much gas light institutional.

Did you see any, Cinephiles?