Misgendering, “Morgana” and that long road to an inclusive cinema

The new season of Morgana, the podcast created and conducted by Michela Murgia And Chiara Tagliaferri, he started with a bang, in the sense that he made a thud that has been felt strong up to now. The protagonists, in spite of themselves, are the Wachowski sisters and their transition.

Murgia and Tagliaferri, on social media, talked about how difficult it was to build the opening episode of this new season, which has as its main theme and fil rouge the “Body”. They have actually been forced to do so as they have been subjected to numerous criticisms for making use of misgendering And deadnaming. For the unaccustomed, they talked about trans women in the masculine and with the name they had before the transition.

Today, starting from this fact, I want to focus on why it is still difficult to speak in a non-discriminatory way about people who do not fall within the spectrum of normativity. And above all, considering my field of study, I want to talk about how long the road to a inclusive cinema.

If cinema is inclusive, why does it offend so much?

“To be grateful to have been born on the side of the world that is basically perfect”, so sang J-Ax in I’ll stop tomorrow, historical piece of Article 31. And from this sentence I want to start to talk about the perception that inclusion still has today in our society and in particular in cinema.

We have to look in the mirror and admit it: if we are white, heterosexual and cisgender we are lucky, because we have not suffered discrimination and, therefore, our life has been easier than that of others. We did not choose to be, of course, but even those who are part of a minority did not choose it. Our perception is therefore influenced by the privilege already from birth, as children of a part of the world where the colonialism it covers a really important part of history. We thus have a whole fictional that it mirrored us, and that consequently did not consider – or did so to a limited extent – those who did not enjoy the same privileges as us.

The cinema, an entirely European invention that also had the burden of documenting barbarism of the worst kind in the early years of the twentieth century. The camera eye was, for a long time, male-centered and Eurocentric, without considering at all the true nature of who, and what, was on the other side, but based only on stereotypes. We still pay the price for this attitude today: cinema is not inclusive, just take a tour on the social pages dedicated to the topic to read about Caucasian and Cishet people offended by more and more attempts at inclusion.

And yet, if you include it, everyone gains: the circle widens and no one is left out. Everyone benefits from it without others losing it. It would be like living in the best of all possible worlds, but those who possess the privilege find it difficult to extend it to others, because they fear that sooner or later they may take it away from them. In fact, he fears what his ancestors did before l * i. He knows in his heart that this is wrong, but no one has ever given him the tools to face, smooth out and ultimately shrug off the burden of guilt. Discriminates because it is the only thing he has been taught.

Women and male gaze

“Who knows who she gave it to to work on that film!”

“Eh, too easy to report now that he doesn’t act anymore!”

“Are you all raped by Weinstein, have you been?”

I know that you have surely read such phrases, because we have done it – and continue to do so – practically always since the day they victims of sexual violence have risen to prominence thanks to the #MeToo movement. It matters little that there were investigations (including the one that earned Ronan Farrow the Pulitzer) that testify to what these tell: the fault lies with those who suffer.

This guilty attitude towards women is one of the hottest issues in the fight towards inclusive cinema, as solutions are constantly sought to repair the damage caused by years in which the cinematic eye was under constant male hegemony, and who therefore constructed images that would satisfy only a certain type of spectator. In this way, the woman has become a commodity that could be bought with the same price as the ticket to a show, subjected to a continuous fetishization.

To respond to the need to give a voice to women and to show them under another lens, numerous scholars have given their contribution to Feminist Film Theory, with the aim of promoting female cinematography and an analysis of films aimed not at objectifying but rather making the characters active subject, but there is still a long way to go to be considered, even before women, as people; to fill the gender pay gap; not to be portrayed as sexualized stereotypes; so that their work is recognized with their own merits.

LGBTQI + community

There LGBTQI + community she is definitely worse off than those who are “only” a woman. The sexuality and identity of the people who are part of it, in fact, is the subject of gossip, scandals and continually subjected to the scrupulous attention of others. Let’s think, for example, of Elliot Page’s coming out as a trans man, or of Lana and Lilly Wachowsky themselves: continually subjected to misgendering and deadnaming, without their identity and sensitivity being in the least respected, without them feeling they belong entirely to that body which was first a cross and then a delight.

At the level of representation, you have to put your hands in your hair: stereotypes and specks who ridicule (and, once again, fetishize) the people of the community, with the frivolous and sympathetic gay, the complex and nymphomaniac lesbian, the undecided bisexuals and trans women halfway between pietism and sexualization. There is no shadow of trans men or intersex or asexual people: it is as if they did not exist, completely erased from the radar and unable to be not only recognized in society but also to be able to identify with someone.

As for actors and actresses, it seems inconceivable that, as homosexuals, they can play a straight character. “How would you be able to play it if you don’t know what it’s like to be straight ?!”: in the same way that Robert Downey Jr. plays a superhero without being one, Karen. Yet there is not the same concern with him, because he is not a figure that worries: he is a cisgender man, straight, Caucasian, and therefore he is familiar to us and that is why easier to empathize with something we get used to from an early age. The same goes for trans actors and actresses, and obviously for directors who, in one way or another, will be according to common belief always influenced by their own experiences and experiences, almost as if the transition came before the person and , in fact, reduced it only to this, without considering it instead at three hundred and sixty degrees. Once again, stereotypes, fetishization and simplification.

Persons Of Color

If you promote inclusive cinema you are obviously also promoting the phantom dictatorship of the politically correct. Unfortunately it is, you do not know it but you are being influenced by the lobby that wants to see the “normal” people disappear. Yes, there are normal people and others who are less so. Like that actor there, that is black: do you think he won the Oscar when there was the white one who was much better? They did it on purpose, too the Oscars are now political!

Yes, that’s right: they are, like anything related to human rights and inclusion. Our very presence in the world is political, because through our bodies, our ideas and our voices we can make things happen if we expose ourselves. And so is the representation of persons of color, that is, those who are not Caucasian.

But I want to invite you to reflect: have you ever noticed that these speeches, which hide all their racism, never take into consideration people who are not Afro-descendants? This because there are hardly any representatives belonging to other ethnic groups, in turn marginalized and confined almost exclusively to the cinemas of their countries of origin.

Even the poc are subjected to offensive stereotypes: African Americans from the ghetto eating fried chicken; Asian women who are escorts; Indians who work exclusively in convenience stores; latinxs that favor irregular immigration and drug dealing. Depending on where you are born, therefore, you are more or less respectable. And it doesn’t matter that you go out of your way to prove that the stereotype that has been branded on your skin by colonialism is the result of baselessness and totally wrong: if he tells you right, you can always be the Japanese kid who is a genius of mathematics.

Disability and disease

As for the representation of disability and disease there would be a pitiful veil to be spread. I do not even dwell too much on how much the images that cinema offers us about the subject are totally wrong and disrespectful, because they are imbued with a pietism that makes me sick and, to be honest, also pissed off a lot because, on reflection, it is what those who are sick have to undergo even outside the perimeter of the room screen.

The person no longer exists: the disease exists, only the disease, and the pain it causes in people close to those who are sick. But l * i no: it is the perfect example of resilience, of those who unconditionally love life, of those who have seen the light and the good even in their own condition. A superhero without a cloak who came into the world to bless us and show how full his existence can be even in the face of a thousand obstacles.

Translated, this means that disabled and sick people cannot even afford the luxury of being represented for what they are, that is, human beings who, with all the reasons in the world, indulge in frustration, sadness and fear. No, life with you has already been too bitchy: we better clean our conscience from the injustices that society commonly inflicts on you (like those themselves architectural barriers that prevent you from going to the cinema, or those cinemas where no film is shown with subtitles for deaf viewers or with audio description for the blind) making you a better person than us. Hurray, even today ability triumphs, and they all lived happily ever after. How do you say? We have never represented homosexual or disabled people poc? Eh, but you too, how exaggerated you are! Nothing ever suits you! It will turn out that you will not be able to say anything anymore because you will be offended!

No, it is too late: we are already offended.

What to do to make cinema inclusive?

While the cut of this article is catastrophic, believe me: we can still change things so that cinema is inclusive and can be a comfort place for all 3. But we must move together and ensure that we are an integral part of the revolution, even if we do not belong to the categories mentioned above: it is important finance those small films that give a fair representation, so that by earning they can be disseminated and known. We must not have prejudices and be free from superstructures – not only in the theater, but also in life -, show interest and support projects aimed at inclusion (such as Lynn, the Greenland publishing sector entirely dedicated to female direction). We must ask and expect that there is inclusion inside and outside the film set through the presence of representatives of certain categories who know what to tell and how to do it, who teach us to overcome our limits and improve this art; in fact it is important that there is a plurality of points of view when building a movie because a story is being handed down, ed it is the new way to pass on our present to the future orally.

On the other hand, Homer was also blind, but there was someone who lent him hands and sight. The rest is myth, yes, but also and above all history.

Chiara Cozzi

