Mishelle Herrera belittles Álvaro Fidalgo in social networks

The America club won the Matchday 14 of the Closure 2022 of the MX League visiting the Xolos from Tijuana in it hot stadium with a score of 1-3, opening the account with the own goal of Facundo Ferreyra at minute 7′, at 10′ with the work of Alexander Zendejas and almost in the final stretch of the dispute Alvaro Fidalgo He received the maximum penalty. However, on social networks, the Spaniard came to the fore for the unique comment he issued Mishelle Herrera.

What happened to Mishelle and Álvaro?

The daughter of the former director of the Club America, Miguel Herrera, Mishelle caused a controversy in social networks, after the disdain about the 8 of the Eagles, Alvaro Fidalgo Fernandez. It all came about when the chronicler of TUDN, Andres Vaca, published a tweet magnifying the work of the 25-year-old footballer against the Xolos from Tijuana.

“Álvaro Fidalgo is that foreigner who should always come to our league, I hope he stays much longer”, was what he wrote Cowimmediately afterwards Mishelle Herrera answered briefly: “Is it Gignac or Cardozo?”, which suggests that from the perspective of the daughter of the Louse Herrerathe Spaniard is far from being considered one of the best foreigners in the MX League.

Álvaro in Liga MX

Being a direct request of Santiago Solari, Alvaro Fidalgo arrived at America club at the tournament Guardians 2021, disputing 758 minutes, in the opening 2021 a total of 1122 min and four annotations, in this Closure 2022 adds 1116 minutes (and counting) in addition to two goals.