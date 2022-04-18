Sports

Mishelle Herrera ‘did less’ to Álvaro Fidalgo when comparing him to Gignac and Cardozo

The midfielder of the Águilas del América, Álvaro Fidalgo, one of the best players of the Águilas team in the game against the Xolos de Tijuana in the MX League match on matchday 14, was praised by great journalists, among them, Andres Vaca of TUDN.

What caused a lot of annoyance among the Eagles’ fans was the response of Mishelle Herrera, daughter of the former Club América coach, who scoffed at him comparing him to Gignac or Cardozo, the two best foreign players of the century.

Blow to TV Azteca? Raúl Sarmiento will return to narrate TUDN in Mexico vs. Guatemala

After Baca’s message praising the Spanish, Mishelle sarcastically commented: “Is it Gignac or Cardozo?”

Thus, the fans of the Eagles and detractors of the Herrera family did not hesitate to answer the daughter of the current coach of the Tigers.





