‘Mismatched’ or how Neil Patrick Harris must flirt again after 40

the character of Neil Patrick Harris is Michael in ‘mismatched‘ (‘Uncoupled’), a successful New York real estate agent, who boasts a suit, a flat and a good life. But an unexpected tsunami wipes out his idea of ​​happiness.

Her boyfriend Colin (Tuc Watkins) with whom she has been with for a lifetime (17 years), decides to break up with him without prior notice. At first, the series focuses on his state of mind, how the character goes through the closest thing to a duel, how he denies it at first, gets angry later, negotiates to understand it, falls into the darkest pit, until he accepts the situation. And that’s when the series explodes. Because what ‘Unmatched’ is about is what it means stay single being gay and past 40. The message? Everything comes out, don’t sink and enjoy a new life.

Flirt past 40 in the days of Grindr

This return of the married man to the ring of conquest gives rise to hilarious situations. Michael must go back to worrying about his physical condition (well, a little more, like with crow’s feet), understand that he can’t stay home and hang out with his two single friends (Emerson Brooks and Brooks Ashmanskas). . That means getting drunk again, using unknown online apps like Grindr, or still feeling really clumsy and turning down a threesome.

In female, the series is reinforced with another divorce, that of Claire Lewis (Marcia Gay Harden), a little in the line of maturity of the last Carrie Bradshaw and with the relationship that Michael maintains with his best friend, Suzanne (Tisha Campbell) . The series has comedic moments (such as when the actor rolls through the snow while skiing, a scene for which he did not need a double) and others that raise the temperature (such as the moment in which the protagonist tries to take a penis photo in a completely naked bath).

Un gay soltero… ¿a lo Carrie Bradshaw?

Two heavyweights of the romantic comedy are behind ‘Unpaired’, an incentive for the viewer who can anticipate what is going to be found in this eight-episode series. On the one hand, Darren Star, the creator of ‘Sex and the City’ and, especially because of the issue at hand, Carrie’s return as a widow at 50 in her latest revival (remember that ‘And Just Like That’ will have a second installment with Sarah Jessica Parker). The approach is similar. There is no death in ‘Unmatched’, but as if there were. It’s about starting a new life without having your soulmate by your side. He doesn’t wear manolos2 or drink cosmopolitans, but Neil Patrick Harris does too lives in New Yorkhas money and goes out with his friends to party.

An age theme that Darren Star touched on in ‘Younger’, with Sutton Foster as a 40-year-old single mom posing as a 20-something looking for work. As in ‘Emily in Paris’, in which Lily Collins also starts a new life when she moves to the French city to work.

All of them, including ‘Unmatched’, are second chance stories, with fashionista and comic brushstrokes. Along with Star, we find Jeffrey Richman, the producer and screenwriter of ‘Modern Family’, who already reflected on the subject directly in ‘Rules of Engagement’, in which the different love relationships between two couples and their single friend were compared.

The return of Neil Patrick Harris

However, the main hook of ‘Mismatched’ is, of course, the always charming Neil Patrick Harris. The last time we saw him It was also on Netflix, when ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ ended in 2019. In ‘Unmatched’ there is only one misfortune: that the one who thought he was his better half cut him off. That leads to a series of “catastrophic” decisions, but also to a very inspiring personal reset well past 40 (the actor is actually almost 50). Especially for him, who has already been with his partner – the actor and cookbook writer David Burtka – for about 18 years and had to face his other self. What if this happened to me? he wondered. Like in that movie –’Two Lives in an Instant’ (1998) – in which Gwyneth Paltrow lived two lives depending on whether or not she took a train. So she couldn’t say no to the project, even though it implied a shot of vulnerability, in short, a challenge for any actor.

Neil Patrick Harris, who has been giving voice to various series characters in recent years and whom we have been able to see in the cinema (in ‘Matrix Resurrections’ and in ‘The Unbearable Weight of a Huge Talent’, along with Nicolas Cage and Paco León), was also interested in this comedy because no one better than him to understand the mechanisms of flirting after playing Barney Stinson from ‘How I met your mother’.

The big difference is that this time I could do it with a character openly gay and much more mature, although just as innocent and curious.