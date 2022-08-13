“Mismatched” puts Neil Patrick Harris in the difficult moment of starting over

Neil Patrick Harris in “Uncoupled”, the new Netflix series

A middle-aged protagonist’s expectations of growing old in comfort and style, with his wealthy and handsome partner in a luxurious Manhattan apartment, are dashed when the partner abruptly leaves. Dazed and devastated, the childless protagonist turns to a couple of old friends for support, as well as a cantankerous new friend joining a major real estate deal. An energetic but chaotic co-worker encourages the protagonist to discover the next chapter of his life, while shots of a casually plutocratic and squeaky-clean New York, with a cheery, jazzy score, suggest the post-40s may be much more than fidgeting in front of a mirror.

That is the story of the fiftieth Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That…the sequel series of sex and the city which premiered last year. It is also the plight of Michael Lawson played by Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupledthe new Netflix comedy from Jeffrey Richman Y Darren Starthe last of whom created the iconic HBO series (and later ceded creative control to Michael Patrick King).

Like Carrie, Michael unexpectedly has to start over after years of feeling stable, though in his case, it’s because his boyfriend, Colin (Tuc Watkins), he moves out after 17 years and without any explanation. For most of the season’s eight episodes, Colin remains an enigma (not that any of the other characters develop much, either).

Dating a gay man over 40 is a nightmare, Michael complains, particularly when so much has changed in hookup culture since the mid-2000s; an entire episode is devoted to the rules and customs of Grindr. But the real estate agent doesn’t get much sympathy from his richest client, Claire (Marcia Gay Harden, seemingly willing to become camp diva through over-the-top deliveries). Midway through her divorce from a philandering husband, a loudly self-pitying Claire dares Michael to compare his situation to hers, and he is happy to oblige.

The characters of Darren Star they have tended to grow old with him. The former wunderkind behind Beverly Hills, 90210 followed to sex and the city with youngeran irrepressible romantic comedy starring Sutton Foster as a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be in her twenties when no one hires her for a job, and Emily in Paristhe weightless but compulsively observable fantasy of a girl boss in which the naive Lily Collins she will never be as interesting or charismatic as her middle-aged French colleagues.

So, one might expect that the last program of Star offer insight into the aging process, especially given that it’s the author’s first gay TV series with a gay male lead. But Uncoupled it’s flat, joyless, and surprisingly cold. The best programs of StarWhat sex and the city Y youngertend to be cast triumphs, but it’s hard not to get the feeling that Harris, so heartbreaking in her recent appearance in HBO Max’s AIDS drama It’s a Sinis substantially misconstrued, apparently tied down by the demands of general sympathy.

The actor is more inventive in roles that demonstrate authority, such as the maniacal know-it-all Barney Stinson in how I Met Your Mother. As a bewildered and adrift Michael, not sure how he’s supposed to feel about being the remnants of someone else’s midlife crisis, Harris seems less sure, more stuck in his head.

Although it takes a couple of episodes to get there, the actor conjures up a playful spark with Tisha Campbell, who plays his office mate, Suzanne. But it’s not until the final episode that Suzanne and Michael’s friends, rakish weatherman Billy (Emerson-Brooks) and embarrassed art dealer Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas), analogues of Samantha and Charlotte, respectively, get significant character development.

However, what the show lacks most, especially given its doom and gloom, are moments of emotional grounding. There are a few scattered ones, the most poignant being Claire’s loss of her friends after the divorce, as they decide to side with her much richer husband. mismatched it attempts to balance its aspirational trappings with sexual directness, but the perfectly slender, hairless bodies on display undermine that effort as well.

Yes And Just Like That… made female middle age seem like a long road, Uncoupled he doesn’t have much to add from a gay man’s perspective, despite the small representative milestone he achieves. Perhaps it’s appropriate, then, that it mostly just makes you nostalgic for the previous work of Star.

Source: The Washington Post

