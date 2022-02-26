Miss 89, what is it about: release date, trailer, actors, characters and how to watch the Starz and Pantaya series | Series nnda nnlt | FAME

For lovers of dramasarrives “miss 89″, a series focused on beauty pageants, where the Mexican glamor of the 80’s will be reflected in a society that is used to bringing the most beautiful girls to compete for a crown.

MORE INFORMATION: “Miss 89”, the new series by Isle Salas after “100 days to fall in love”

Although this is the dream of many women, what seems to be a world surrounded by fame and success will soon take a radical turn and become a true nightmare for the contestants.

Next, we tell you everything you need to know about the drama that combines mystery and social criticism and that is under production Paul Larrain, the Chilean filmmaker nominated in 2013 for the Oscar Awards for “No”. It should be noted that the series is set in the Mexico of the 80s.

The illusion of 32 young people will be overshadowed by the cruelty of this beauty pageant in “Miss 89” (Photo: Starzplay)

WHAT IS “SEÑORITA 89″ ABOUT?

“Miss 89″ tells the story of 32 beauty queens, from different parts of the Aztec country, so they have different customs. They they must prepare for the contest for three months in a remote and isolated place from their families with the sole purpose of becoming the next Miss Mexico.

Although apparently they will live in a paradise, little by little said place located in the mountains will turn into a hell, because to keep the crown they must pay a very high price. And it is that behind the glamor there is a dark world of abuse, drugs and violence from which they can only come out alive if they decide to join. Even four of the participants will be involved in a political scandal that will cause deaths.

Also, the plot follows Concepción, the matriarch of the beauty pageant most important in the country, who, together with a team of expert make-up artists, trainers and even surgeons, receives the girls at the La Encantada farm.

In this way, this new fiction shows the dark and perverse side behind beauty pageants, where machismo, abuse and corruption are the daily bread.

Concepción introducing the contestants of “Miss 89” to the media and attendees (Photo: Starzplay)

TRAILER OF “MISS 89″

In the 2 minute 10 second trailer, it begins when Concepción says: “Everyone believes that beauty is something that happens like that, without any effort. Ask these girls if this is so and I can assure you that if these women are beautiful it is because they have fought very hard to be so and that makes them all queens “.

After that, the girls are seen arriving at a farm, where their only contact with the outside world is the workers. Immediately afterwards we see how they begin to treat them badly. “Here you do not serve us, neither sows nor esquelitas”mentions one of the women in charge of training them.

In that place they are subjected or forced to undergo procedures to have the perfect body, which is accepted by society for a beauty queen. To this is added that they are being watched all the time, generating anxiety and discovering all the evil behind this world.

At the end, one of the girls is heard saying: “Mexico expects to see paradise, we are going to show it the hell that this is”.

WHEN AND WHERE TO SEE “SEÑORITA 89″?

The drama “Miss 89″ will be released on February 27, the date on which the first two chapters will be released. From the third to the eighth, which is the last, an episode will be broadcast every Sunday.

This series will be broadcast in Latin America by Starzplay, a company that produces in conjunction with Pantaya and the Chilean production company Fábula.

The official poster for “Miss 89”, a drama that promises to hook the audience (Photo: Starzplay)

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS

ILSE ROOMS AS CONCEPTION

In “Señorita 89″, Ilse Salas plays Concepción, the leader of the beauty pageant. “When she greets the girls, she says, ‘This is my place in the world.’ For her it is so important because that is what they gave her: the opportunity to control, there are many things that she could not control, so she clings to what she has exercising patriarchal power and that is where her world of contradictions begins, “says the actress. Mexican about her character.

NATASHA DUPEYRÓN AS ISABEL (MISS YUCATAN)

Natasha Dupeyrón gives life to Isabel, Miss Yucatán. “She says: ‘You’re judging me by what you see, I want a family, but also a career, that’s not in dispute, you’re playing a game that doesn’t make sense.’ That’s the beauty of this series, all the characters contradict themselves and learn from these contradictions. She is a woman who knows what she wants and is willing to do anything, including going over herself, to get it. She is a character that only trusts herself,” she indicates.

XIMENA ROMO AS ELENA

Actress Ximena Romo plays the role of Elena, the Goddess of Asphalt, a strong young woman who will seek to end from within the network of human trafficking that exists in the beauty pageants that are presented in “Miss 89″.

BÁRBARA LÓPEZ AS DOLORES (MISS GUERRERO)

The Mexican Bárbara López plays Dolores, Miss Guerrero. She is one of the contestants who she makes into the tragic star of the group. “Dolores is used to living with all kinds of abuse, she is used to doing horrible things, but she is not that woman who is defeated. She is broken inside, but on the outside she continues to walk like a ghost. She appears to be very strong, but she is not, ”comments the actress.

LEIDI GUTIÉRREZ AS JOCELYN (MISS CHIHUAHUA)

Actress Leidi Gutiérrez gives life to Jocelyn, Miss Chihuahua, a candidate who brings to the table the issue of missing women in Juárez.

THE REST OF THE CAST