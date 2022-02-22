Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel dies in an accident of which there are no details

Zoe Sozo Bethel, representative of the state of Alabama in the America Strong 2021 contest, died eight days after receiving blows to the head during an accident of which no details are known. He was 27 years old.

“On Friday, February 18, 2022, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life to the next by succumbing to her injuries,” her family said Tuesday without offering further details.

According to the family, Miss Alabama suffered an accident last Thursday night, February 10, for which she suffered serious damage to her brain.

In a first family report, the doctors assured that the injuries he suffered were permanent and that he had little time to live.

Then they added: “We pray that God’s will be fulfilled, despite her situation. This event happened so abruptly that in the family we are traumatized and we can imagine the shock that it will mean for all those who know her and love her ” .

Finally, they asked “that you respect our privacy during these times and keep us together with Zoe in your prayers.”

Neither the family nor the Florida police has revealed what type of accident caused the injuries.

In addition to modeling, she distinguished herself for being a staunch opponent of abortion and worked for the media and NGOs.

The world of mises and beauty in the United States has been saddened this year. On January 31, former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst died after jumping from a 60-story skyscraper in New York.