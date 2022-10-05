News

Miss Crimea 2022 fined for patriotic song

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

Posted at 10:25 ET (14:25 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Miss Crimea 2022 fined for patriotic song playing



0:50

Posted at 09:08 ET (13:08 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Ukraine gains ground in some territories illegally annexed by Putin


1:32

Posted at 08:57 ET (12:57 GMT) Wednesday, October 5, 2022

What do the Russians say about Ukraine's advances?


1:06

Posted at 15:03 ET (19:03 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Russian recruits record videos for social networks


3:05

Posted at 09:31 ET (13:31 GMT) Tuesday, October 4, 2022

The US evaluates scenarios in the face of Putin's nuclear threat


1:01

Posted at 23:21 ET (03:21 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Musk's plan to end the war irritates Zelensky


0:44

Posted at 23:20 ET (03:20 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Soldiers of the Azov battalion liberated from the Russians are reunited with their families


0:39

Posted at 21:14 ET (01:14 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Unpublished images of Lyman, Ukraine, after the Russian withdrawal


3:51

Posted at 09:31 ET (13:31 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Ukraine says Russia is recruiting young people for war


1:26

Posted at 19:04 ET (23:04 GMT) Sunday, October 2, 2022

Russian forces withdraw from Lyman, Ukraine


3:01

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach9 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Walmart announces the closure of hundreds of stores in the United States

10 mins ago

“Take care of your party”, Francisco Javier García to César Fernández

21 mins ago

He described how much he earns from a week of work in the United States and said it allows him to save

32 mins ago

Ito Bisonó defends reasons why fuels are not lowered in the DR

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button