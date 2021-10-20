Miss Dior, a perfume, an ode to love

“Create me a perfume that smells of love …”, so in 1947, Miss Dior came to light from this crazy impulse, from this strong desire to enchant women’s lives again, to give them back the changing colors of love. At the time, after dark times, this perfume represented, for Monsieur Christian Dior, a synonym of happiness, poetry and rediscovered harmony. Of hope for a better future. A role that today more than this perfume could cover without any hesitation. In fact, a perfume can make us vibrate, awaken us to all the beauties of the world that surround us, to the queen nature, to the exchanges of smiles, to the splendor of flowers and to a shared love. to all that is precious and that matters. This is what Miss Dior can do, a fragrance that has evolved over the years.

Miss Dior has always been a promise of happiness, an olfactory feat that is now spectacularly revisited in an ocean of multicolored petals. His new iridescent «Millefiori» encourages us to rediscover the beauties that surround us, because, for Dior, luxury has always been a promise of happiness and beauty is the absolute means to reconcile with life.

Even brighter, it unfolds its floral accents, becomes even wider, remaining light. Immediately captivating and elegant, its composition combines caress and freshness. Composed by François Demachy, it celebrates, as always, the perfume of rose, his emblematic signature, but a noble iris it also offers a powdery touch, accompanied by a hint of sensual peony. Velvety like a petal, fresh like an undergrowth, sensual and enveloping, it is a surprising new Miss Dior that flares up.

Even more refined, its packaging is adorned with a brand new couture bow, a miniature marvel sprinkled with delicately woven flowers. A few centimeters of absolute luxury tied around the neck of the legendary bottle. Miss Dior changes and opens the door to the rivers of bright and warm light of a bouquet of multicolored flowers. In couture dress or barefoot on the beach, inside and out, luxurious and natural, she pulls us along with her. To finally review the thousand colors of happiness.

The new Eau de Parfum Miss Dior it reinvents itself in a spectacular way in a bouquet of colorful flowers, pearly with freshness and sensually velvety. Poudré, explosive and fruity, soft and pungent, is a sensual, multiple and amazing Miss Dior that unfolds a new floral profusion supported by the elegance of the woods. There Rosa Centifolia gives it the carnal power of its honeyed and peppery notes. Grown on Grasse’s partner estates, with their harvests destined exclusively for Dior perfumes, this emblematic flower is an ode to a unique land. A celebration of beauty obtained only thanks to a thousand expert and preserved gestures. Lush, this bouquet invites Christian Dior’s favorite flower, a Thrush clear and joyful, whose fresh floral accents are enhanced here by a green note, like a rorida vegetal sensation deposited on it by a delicate dew. Another novelty, one Peony expressive adds to this floral symphony. Colorful and sensual, generous and pungent, it unfolds its femininity with a hint of apricot notes. An unprecedented presence, a noble and caressing Iris, powdery and very elegant, patina the bouquet and gives it a beautiful refinement. In the end, a rich and contrasted Millefiori bouquet is born, in which a constant dialogue between velvety sensuality and delicate freshness unfolds.

Inspired by the irresistible vitality of the first Dior perfume, Maria Grazia Chiuri he imagined a new dress, spectacularly feminine and modern at the same time. Embroidered with a myriad of “Millefiori” flowers, it seems inhabited by a wonderful garden, animated by a bouquet of multicolored wild flowers that bloom on the refinement of a pleated silk. These unique wild flower designs with a graphic delicacy combined with a rock’n’roll touch sign an exceptional embroidery work, the result of a technique as long as it is expert. In fact, the flowers are first hand painted and then printed, before being hand embroidered, one by one, with a mix of multicolored cotton and silk threads. The technique, destined to sublimate the design of each flower, lets them appear here and there, in an embroidery-painting dialogue of overwhelming beauty. Virtuous, patient and inspired, the work of the expert hands of the Dior Couture ateliers took five hundred hours to make this unique dress blossom.

The dress thus created is the one worn by Natalie Portman, which has never been so beautiful, in a warm and golden, a light that caresses her face, in a bucolic spot directed by the director Manu Cossu.The immensity of a green field sways in the wind, welcoming it like a bed of nature. Miss Dior has never been so free, she leaps, shoots and runs, shouts and laughs, loves and, above all, acts. Posture and character: Miss Dior is a modern, affirmed and strong-willed girl. A heroine by Dior, modeled on the strong and established femininity imagined in her collections by Maria Grazia Chiuri.

** HISTORY OF THE ROSE BY MISS DIOR ** Not far from Les Fontaines Parfumées, François Demachy, Parfumeur-Créateur Dior, experiences the paradox of a radiant and… confined spring. Everywhere, nature is reborn, indifferent to human misfortunes. While he is in the company of Carole Biancalana, a faithful supplier of the Maison Dior in Rose Centifolia, he discovers, in his garden, a rose that he does not know. A very beautiful rose but, above all, rich in powerful olfactory nuances that strike it. Velvety and fruity, pungent and elegant, it combines incredible facets with strength and delicacy. Immediate source of inspiration, Sweet Love will become the starting point of her new Eau de Parfum Miss Dior, under the sign of an impulse, of an awakening of the senses.