Miss International 2022 invites Rachel Martín to compete for Cuba

The 60th Miss International beauty pageant will be held in Japan in December this year. One of the participants will be the model Rachel Martín Padilla, who will represent Cuba. The contest was created in 1960 and since then it has always been held in the country of the rising sun. However, it has not been held for two years because of Covid-19.

The Cuban born in the municipality of Güines, Mayabeque, has expressed that since she was a child she has been interested in the world of art. At the age of 4, she began her first steps in ballet and then she was influenced by the circus, a manifestation rooted in her family.

She slowly fell in love with fashion and the catwalks. He followed the competitions on television and imitated the way the contestants walked.

By being selected for this event, she testifies that it was a long road full of effort and now it is a dream come true. During the time she lived on the island, she was not able to train to her full potential, due to the little development of fashion in that country.

In the United States came the consecration

He only achieved professional performance in the United States, the nation in which he currently resides. His start in North America was in cosmetology. The study of this sphere led her to employment as a model with clothing designs in stores and boutiques.

A jewelry store took his figure to market its products and the collaboration with several photographers brought popularity to his image. Her debut in beauty competitions occurred with the invitation of a friend to the Latin Beauty casting. At that moment she was approved but the event was suspended due to Covid-19.

The most important triumph of his career would be to win in Japan on December 13. In addition to being that day the 24th birthday of his young and promising life.

