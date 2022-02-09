Miss Italia 2021 final, Miss Italia Social, where to see her, finalists, who she is

After the stop, due to Covid, on Sunday 13 February 2022 there will be the election of Miss Italia 2021.

Sunday 13 February, in addition to the title of Miss Italy 2021the title of Miss Italy Social. In time of Covidthe Competition changes and renews itself, becoming entirely digital on the platform Helbiz Livewhich will stream the final event from Palace of Ca ‘Vendramin Calergiseat of Casino of Venice.

Miss Italia Social – the finalists

Nine finalists in the race for the title Miss Italy Socialafter the withdrawal of one of the competitors, Francesca Ibba. To them the far from easy task of immortalizing the beauty of the Venetian capital on their own profiles Instagram. All this according to four thematic areas: craftsmanship, sustainability, sport, creativity.

Until now, the girls competing for the title of Miss Italy Social they spent a Venice two days, highlighting the themes of craftsmanship, culture and sustainability, under the careful and competent guidance of two influencers: Maria Vittoria Paolilloinfluencer, designer and entrepreneur e Barbara Donadiodigital entrepreneur and beauty expert who loves to talk about sustainability and the environment on social media.

Now, after the stop imposed by the Covidthe experience is shared on the digital channel also in the way girls participate in the rehearsals, a further element of novelty and revolution that continues to tell about Miss Italia’s ability to adapt to historical changes.

The proposed format is that of a real “logbook”, where the misses are guided by four influencers with the task of coordinating the girls with a view to enhancement and territorial promotion. In particular, every day an influencer turns into “Guide”And accompanies Instagram followers to discover the values ​​of Venice and the Competition.

Criteria such as the quality of photos and videos will be decisive for the choice of the winner. The originality and authenticity of the contents, the effectiveness of the message and the value to be communicated. In addition of course to the ability to tell everyday life and to create “unconventional” content. The “logbook”, the ranking and the “best of” are published on the Instagram channel @ crown.revolution. Only the first two classified will access the final in streaming on Helbiz Live.

Miss Italy 2021 final – Instagram

@ crown.revolution is the thematic container of Miss Italy that turns the spotlight of Instagram on aspiring Misses, telling the dreams, aspirations and values ​​of a changing generation, redesigning and expanding the concept of beauty.

The finalists of Miss Italy and the Miss Italy Social. This is where the girls tell their stories, highlighting passions, fears and emotions. The Miss Italia Social logbook is told on @ crown.revolution and all the updates on the format are provided in real time.