Miss Mercedes Morr killed, Instagram and OnlyFans influencer found next to a man’s body

Miss Mercedes Morr, influencer of Instagram and OnlyFans, was found dead last Sunday in Richmond, Texas, in an apparent murder-suicide. Police later confirmed that the suspect in the 33-year-old’s death, aka Jenae Gagnier, has been identified as Kevin Shrewd, also found dead at the crime scene.

Dead Instagram and OnlyFans influencer Miss Mercedes Morr

The Richmond Police Department said: “The alleged suspect in the death of Jenae Gagnier, also known as ‘Miss Mercedes Morr’, has been identified as Kevin Alexander Shrewd, 34 years old.”

Shrewd was the second person found at the crime scene. The causes of death are still unknown. Police believe a homicide-suicide occurred and the two were not having an affair.

Loading... Advertisements

The messages of condolence for the death of Miss Mercedes Morr

Many messages of condolence arrive on the Instagram profile of the influencer, an oversized model who had been successful thanks to her very pushed shots. Miss Mercedes Morr was also known to OnlyFans and had last posted a post on August 24th.

One of the first faces to greet the 33-year-old was rapper Tory Lane: “Rest in peace, Regina,” he wrote. Even rapper Bow Wow commented on Gagnier’s latest Instagram post, writing: “Stop joking, we only talked on Thursday, don’t be like that”. Among the many users who followed her, moreover, there were also Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.