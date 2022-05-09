“Miss Peregrine and Peculiar Children”, a Tim Burton film, can now be seen on Disney +

While investigating a mystery bequeathed to him by his grandfather, a teenager finds an island off the coast of Wales inhabited by children with special powers and terrible enemies that threaten them. (20thCentury)



Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Childrenwith original title of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, is a 2016 adventure and fantasy feature film, directed by the renowned and called by Disney as “the visionary director”, Tim Burton , with script of Jane Goldmanand adapted from the homonymous novel by the American writer ransom riggs, the first of a trilogy.

Miss Peregrina takes us into the life of Jacob (interpreted by ESA Mariposa)a 16-year-old boy who, after experiencing a family tragedy and with a ravenous hunger to learn more about his grandfather’s past and extravagant stories, persuades his family to be taken to the Welsh coast, in home search for special children Miss Peregrinaof which they have told him so much.

The peculiar children of Miss Peregrine’s house have supernatural powers. (20thCentury)

Then, as Jacob explores the rooms and corridors of the place of Miss Peregrina, discovers that, of the extraordinary children who lived there, his grandfather was one of them. It also crossed his mind that perhaps those children were dangerous; Well, there must have been some compelling reason to isolate them in a place far from everyone like that. This is how Jacob knows the world of “peculiar children”, in addition to visualizing the danger that surrounds him; so he wants to unmask everyone’s identities.

Cast of Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children

The cast is made up of figures such as ESA Mariposa (Sex Education), Eve Green (Dark Shadows), Samuel L Jackson (Captain Marvel), Terence Stamp (Last Night in Soho), Judi Dench, Ella Purnell, allison janney, Rupert Everett Y kim dickensamong others.

Tim Burton has described Miss Peregrine as a kind of terrifying Mary Poppins who has the ability to turn into a bird. (20thCentury)

Curiosities

– Tim Burton used the least amount of special effects for this film, he also revealed that it was nice to shoot in a real location, which gives the opportunity to connect with the place.

– This film is the second time that Eva Green and Tim Burton have collaborated together, as they previously worked on Dark Shadows.

– Ransom Riggs, the author of the story, was inspired by strange photographs of children that he found in some flea markets, which he included in the books.

– The house seen in the film is real: it is the Torenhof castle which is located in Belgium.

– It is also the second time that Eva Green and Judi Dench work together. They were previously seen in 007 CasinoRoyal.

– In the book there is no character of Samuel L. Jackson. This was created exclusively for the movie.

British actor Asa Butterfield plays Jacob in “Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children.” (20thCentury)

