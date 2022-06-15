Miss Peru 2022: Alessia Rovegno is the winner of the contest | This is war | LIVE | ONLINE | LIGHTS

The awaited day arrived. The grand finale of Miss Peru 2022 was held this Tuesday, June 14 to find out who will be the successor to Yely Rivera from Arequipa.

The winner and the finalists

At 7:37 PM, the participants appeared in various representative dances of Peru. After that, a compilation video of the previous editions of the contest was broadcast. Not long after, Alessia Rovegno was announced as the winner of the Miss Photogenic award. After the swimsuit parade, the names of the winner and the two finalists were confirmed.

Alessia Rovegno (WINNER – Miss Peru Universe 2022)

Tatiana Calmell (Miss Peru International)

Valeria Flórez (Miss Latina Universal)

More about the gala

After weeks of competition, the Miss Peru organization -led by Jessica Newton- will hold the main event to crown Miss Peru 2022 who will represent us in the Miss Universe pageant that will take place in October this year.

Time to follow the transmission

The main event of Miss Peru 2022 will have a special edition and will start at 7 pm (Peruvian time).

Here we leave you a list with the schedule to see the gala in other countries of the region and the world:

Peru, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Costa Rica and Guatemala: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Chile, Venezuela and Bolivia: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. Argentina and Brazil: 9 p.m.

9 p.m. Spain: 2 a.m. on Monday, May 16

Channel to see the coronation

The grand finale of Miss Peru 2022 will be broadcast live on América Televisión (open signal channel 4). The six candidates will be presented during the “Esto es Guerra” program, according to the specified schedule. The president of the organization clarified that she reached an agreement with the production company ProTV and with the channel to broadcast the event.

Likewise, it was known that the gala can be followed through the América TV GO mobile application.

It is not the first beauty pageant to be held on the stage of “This is war”, which previously helped to choose the Hispanic American Queen Peru 2022. But it should be noted that Miss Peru Universe 2022 is the largest event seen until then. in space and gives the opportunity to the América Televisión signal to broadcast the contest again after six years.

The candidates

The race for Miss Peru 2022 began with ten candidates. However, shortly after the participant Liseth Guevara decided to give up the competition. In this way, the contest continued with only nine candidates.

For the grand final there will only be six young people who will hold the crown of Yely Rivera.

Tatiana Calmell

alessia rovegno

Daleine Arroyo

Maryori Moran

mei azo

Valeria Florez

It has been a long journey for the candidates, who will have to represent Peru in the Miss Universe 2022 contest that takes place at the end of the year. The national representatives have certainly had a remarkable performance in recent years: although the current queen, Yely Rivera, did not make it to the Top 16, her immediate predecessor, Janick Maceta, achieved the position of second runner-up in Miss Universe 2020. Meanwhile Kelin Rivera managed to place in the Top 10 in 2019.

The Miss Peru 2022 contest, the candidate Alessia Rovegno has stood out as the clear favorite to win the contest. However, this has also caused criticism among some entertainment figures, prominently Magaly Medina, that there is a favoritism of the contest organizers towards the model and singer.