Miss Peru 2022 | Meet Alessia Rovegno, the Miss Peru 2022 who will represent us at Miss Universe | Alessia Rovegno | Miss Peru | Model | Barbara Cayo | New York | USA | | VIU

On an exciting night alessia rovegno raised the crown and became the Miss Peru 2022. The Peruvian model, who has developed most of her career in New York, will be the Peruvian representative in the international Miss Universe pageant, in which she will face more than 80 women of different nationalities to win the crown. An award that has only been achieved by a Peruvian previously, the remembered Gladys Zender.

Who is Alessia Rovegno?

Alessia (24) is the second daughter of the marriage that the singer Bárbara Cayo had with the businessman, Lucho Rovegno. At her young age, she has created a career in modeling and is taking her first steps in the music industry. She began a modeling career at a very young age that soon led her to live in the Big Apple, a city where she developed most of her profession and where she has modeled on catwalks such as New York Fashion Week. Currently, she belongs to the modeling agency New Models.

But as expected, Alessia Art is in his blood. Following in the footsteps of her mother and her aunt Fiorella, she has launched the musical duo “Alessia y Vambina” with her older sister Arianna. This past May, the sisters presented their first song “Nada serious”, a cumbia that talks about love and those situations “When sometimes even oneself is unable to be honest with the feelings one has towards another person”The singer explained in an interview with this medium. The theme has achieved more than 100 thousand views so far on YouTube.

And in the midst of his path to professional growth, Alessia has found love. The model has a love relationship with the athlete and participant of the reality show “This Is War”, Hugo García. The first time Hugo saw her was at the launch of her video clip “A love like ours” and the connection he felt with her “It was as if I had known her all my life”according to the influencer in an interview with the medium Cosas.

Since then, the couple has been hand in hand for months and apparently, they are inseparable. Recently, they paraded together on a catwalk in New York and today they are more united than ever in the Peruvian media.

About Miss Peru

This Tuesday, Alessia was crowned the Miss Peru 2022, who will represent the country in the next Miss Universe. Previously, in an interview with this medium, the model revealed her expectations for the beauty pageant. Although she admits that the road has not been easy, since she was the last candidate to join the team, her experience has filled her with “very nice memories”.

“Miss Peru has been a different and new experience for me. I really like to constantly learn and discover new things, it excites and motivates me. In addition, I am happy to have met girls who are so beautiful at heart, who strive every day and work hard for what they want. I have grown very fond of the people who are part of the organization as well, from the first day they were all very kind and fun with me. I am left with very nice memories of each experience lived within the contest and with a lot of desire to continue learning and living experiences that will remain for a lifetime in my heart”, said the Peruvian model.

In addition to her talent for singing and modeling, Alessia She is very interested in education. Therefore, one of her objectives as Miss Peru is “Working on children’s education, which is a subject that I am passionate about and that, as we all know, is essential for the future of the country.”

“The first thing, to continue preparing myself and give absolutely everything of myself to carry the name of Peru high in the Miss Universe. Working hard for my country, focused above all on the education of children, which is a subject that I am passionate about and that, as we all know, is essential for the future of the country”.