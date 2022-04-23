Miss Peru Universe 2022: Jessica Newton confirmed Alessia Rovegno as the 10th candidate of the Miss Peru pageant Instagram Farándula RMMN | LIGHTS

Despite the fact that only a few days ago he emphatically denied it after Rodrigo González, ‘Peluchín’, assured him in “Amor y Fuego”, Jessica Newton confirmed this Friday that alessia rovegno She is the 10th candidate for Miss Peru Universe 2022.

It was through a video that he shared in the Stories of his recently recovered Instagram account. -which was hacked a few weeks ago- that the director of the Miss Peru Organization announced the news to all her followers.

“Hello! I’m already here”Hugo García’s partner is heard saying, who enters an office where he is received by Newton. The young woman wears a quite relaxed look and wears pants and a pastel blue shirt, a blue top and white sneakers.

In this way, the daughter of Bárbara Cayo joins the list made up of Maryori Morán, Flavia Montes, Tatiana Calmell, Liseth Guevara, Daleine Arroyo, Valeria Flórez, Arlette Rujel, Almendra Castillo and Mei Azo, and will dispute the crown of the national contest.

Alessia Rovegno and Jessica Newton

Who is Alessia Rovegno?

This beautiful 19-year-old girl is the daughter of Bárbara Cayo and Lucho Rovegno, owner of the Rovegno Baguetería. His name began to sound more strongly after his relationship with Hugo García, a member of “Esto es Guerra” (EEG), was confirmed.

At her young age she is already a professional model and even participated in a Victoria’s Secret casting in 2017, to become one of the brand’s ‘angels’. But not only that, since she is also a singer and in 2021 she released her first single.

“This Thursday the first song I wrote a few years ago comes out and the first one I share with a lot of love”he wrote on his Instagram account about the theme, which is entitled “A love like ours” and which was released in October of last year.

It should be remembered that Jessica Newton met the influencer at the beginning of February of this year. “Sometimes the best decisions are the hardest to make. Loved meeting you @alessiarovegno”he wrote next to a photo in which they are seen together in what looks like a bar.