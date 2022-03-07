Miss Revolution: the day Miss World ended in a feminist boycott with 100 million viewers

Millions of viewers followed the arrival of Apollo 11 on the Moon in 1969 on television. The whole world lived from their homes, in color or in black and white, what happened far beyond the skies, when Neil Armstrong He said that about the great leap for humanity.

Less remembered was another great leap for humanity that took place the following year. The setting, quite different from the lunar landscape, was the Royal Albert Hall in London. The Miss World contest took place there, where the participants had to appear on the catwalk from the right and the wrong way, in front of the attentive scrutiny of the jury.

The co-host of the event, the famous comedian Bob Hopehad no better idea than compare the contest with a selection of cattle and, without knowing it, lit the fuse of a activists protest for gender equality which was followed, just like the arrival on the Moon, by an audience of more than 100 million viewers of all languages.

If the voyage of Apollo 11 symbolized the conquest of space, the Albert Hall protest was a great symbol of the conquest of women’s space in public and private life, in a world over which they had no control.

In just a few minutes, a handful of convinced activists humiliated the arrogant presenter and they questioned the whole concept of the beauty pageant, a metaphor for the second category assigned to women.

All this was brought to the cinema in the movie miss revolution (Misbehavior, the original English title), now available on Netflix, based on a true story that recounts the backstage of that epic journey. A day whose consequences reverberated for years and contributed to the expansion of rights and an approach, always unfinished, to equal opportunities for women.

The feminists who promoted the protest compared the beauty pageant to a cattle auction Pierre Manevy – Hulton Archive

“When it is said that this protest was a mark for the fight against patriarchy, it is because the vision of women in the patriarchal scheme is that we are decorations, we are bodies, nothing else matters. In this sense, competitions are the best, because it is the competition of the bodies and what lies beyond is worth nothing. To be against this is to go to the heart of how we are considered,” he told THE NATION the doctor and activist Mabel Bianco, president of the Foundation for the Study and Research of Women (FEIM).

Like the Apollo project, the intrepid adventure of the Albert Hall also had its preparations. The goal was to promote the women’s liberation movement with a measure of impact. Above all, confront him with the masculine world, reluctant to messages that would contradict his privileges. But also to the feminine world, subjected, sometimes without knowing it, to a flow of alien interests.

The method would be to break into the most representative expression of that submission, a beauty pageant that was classified as “family entertainment”. “We thought that it would be a good way to put the issues on the table, because we knew that the number of viewers would be high,” he said. sally alexanderone of the most prominent demonstrators of the protest against the British newspaper TheGuardian.

“We had nothing against the contestants. Our argument was: Why do we have to be beautiful to be considered as women? ”, She said in another interview with the BBC network. Sally is the main figure in the film, where she is seen as an activist who wants to change things from academia, with reason, culture and intelligence on her side as persuasive elements. But she soon discovers that this is not enough, and she ends up adding more disruptive and massive solutions to her arsenal.

Among the millions of viewers there were also those from Latin America, quite far from the gender claims of the central countries. In the United States, this struggle was part of the civil rights revolt that began in the previous decade, which crystallized in the marches and protests against the Vietnam War.

Actress Keira Knightley in her role as Sally Alexander in Miss Revolution Netflix

“At that time the struggle for women’s rights was in full swing in the countries of the north,” recalled Mabel Bianco. “Feminism is coming in waves, and at that time it was in full swing in the United States and developed countries. Here it was much slower.

And if there were (there still are) second-class citizens, there were even third-class citizens. The film by director Philippa Lowhorpe has among its central characters two black women, contestants from Granada and South Africa, who in private are encouraged to confess their sorrows as members of the lowest of the social scale of their countries, doubly discriminated because of their sex and their color.

Bob Hope is portrayed as the epitome of the dominant and allegedly seductive male. And the point of view of the contest organizer is also clear, Eric Morley, with a different attitude from Hope, rather paternalistic, but just as refusing to recognize any value to the participants, beyond the measurements of busts and hips. The only thing that motivates Morley is that the show, to which she gives herself with soul and life, comes out perfectly, and to that end she teaches the girls each one of the movements they must do, how they should look at the cameras, when they should smile, where they should walk.

On the other side of the ring, women’s rights activists. And in the middle, the contestants of the contest, each one with her particular dream. Many saw the chance to consecrate themselves as the world’s greatest beauty as a form of social advancement, inaccessible by other means, and in any case more difficult to achieve for any of them than for an ordinary man. If they want to be something in life, they tell each other, the way is the crown.

Jennifer Hosten, the contestant from Granada, receives the Miss World 1970 crown from comedian Bob Hope Mirrorpix – Mirrorpix

Over time, there were thousands, millions of women around the world who were able to close the gap thanks, in part, to the Albert Hall protest. That key day, the activists bought tickets like any spectator, distributed themselves neatly between boxes and stalls and attended, embarrassed, containing their repulsion, the development of the show. They waited for their moment.

Keira Knightley, the actress who played Sally Alexander, spoke with the real Sally ahead of the film’s shoot in London and became aware of the scale of the challenge they had to overcome. “That game show was the most watched TV show in the world, it was bigger than the Olympics, so I could really understand how nervous they must have been,” Knightley told the Cinema Blend site.

And what happened to Bob Hope, caught off guard as everything spun around him? Helen Berryman, the director of a BBC documentary on the same event, He maintained that his attitude as host on that evening had been “scandalous, sexist, talking about the cattle market.” Until the feminist activists got up from their seats and the man fell asleep.

“Hope wasn’t used to facing anyone who didn’t think he was cool. I think the whole thing was probably a big shock to him. He was immersed in a world that was very different, when he could get away with saying certain things, and maybe 1970 was the year he couldn’t take it anymore.Berryman said.

Hope was the king of comedy, a celebrity in America since the 1930s. He triumphed on stage, on radio and television. He was rooting for the troops in Vietnam. But his humor, and, even more, his view of the world, did not adapt to the times. Although he continued to have thousands of admirers, his conservative tone distanced him from the new generations. Comedian died in 2003, at 100 years old.

Sally Alexander, on the other hand, was the flip side in every sense of the descending comedian. She was at the forefront of the feminist movement. The same year as the contest, she helped organize the first national conference of the Women’s Liberation Movement. She has published numerous books on the emancipation of women, contributing from academia to the fight for equal rights, and since 2018 she has been Emeritus Professor of Modern History at the University of London.

The loud denunciations, bullfights, rattles, flour bombs and water pistols that came out of bags and purses where they were hidden, transformed the contest into an act of vindication as lightning fast. It lasted a few minutes, until the intervention of the police. But the audacity, determination and originality of the protest was so great and so glorious that, after more than half a century, it still deserves applause.

