Miss Ukraine goes viral for posing with weapons and saying she is going to war

the war between Russia and Ukraine has ended up exploding after the army of Vladimir Putin enter the Ukrainian border and drop several bombs. An invasion that provoked the call to arms by the president Volodymyr Zelenskywho urged that anyone between the ages of 15 and 60 could offer to fight and defend the country.

Among all those who joined the cause, it has now gone viral Anastasia Lenna, Miss Ukraine 2015 at only 24 years old, and who has worked as a model, actress and even presenter in a program in Istanbul.

The model wrote through her social networks that they will fight against the Russians and fight “for the peace and freedom of their nation” and uploaded different images in which she poses with the army dress, with protective glasses, military boots, resistant gloves and carrying an AK-47 submachine gun. Some photographs that have spread through the Internet cloud like wildfire, and that have caused it to become viral throughout the world.

What’s more, he also wanted to make his intention clear by ‘joining’ this cause: “All those who cross the Ukrainian border with the intention of invading will be killed!” A message that he has accompanied with an image of armed soldiers blocking a highway in the country.

No pictures with the front

What is especially striking is that in all the images he has shared they are posing, while He has not transmitted photos of the front or how his experience is beingsomething that leaves doubts as to whether he has really left the catwalks for the army.

What is certain is that Anastasiia is very familiar with weaponsand it is that there are many images that she has shared through her Instagram profile while she was immersed in experiences such as airsoftwhere instead of using live ammunition they use a kind of plastic projectiles.

He has also carried real weapons with live ammunition, going to shooting ranges to practice their aimalthough at the moment it is unknown if he is fighting with the Ukrainian army in these difficult times.