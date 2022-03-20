Miss Universe 1965, the model who at 75 years of age looks like 30

Apasra Hongsakula was the model who won the Miss Universe crown on July 24, 1965, representing her country, Thailand. Despite the fact that so much time has passed, the former queen retains the figure and complexion of that time.

Hongsakula, who was in high school at the time, was the first Thai woman to win the world’s most famous international beauty pageant.

In the year 1964, the model got the crown of Miss Thailand. Later, she was chosen to represent her country in Miami, Florida, United States, where the Miss Universe pageant would take place.

Hongsakula, in addition to being a descendant of the Thai royal family, is recognized in her country for retaining her beauty at 75, looking like she did when she won the crown in the 1960s.

Currently, the former queen works as a businesswoman. She has also been an ambassador of culture and tourism.

In addition, Hongsakula has been very active on social media, especially on Instagram. There she has shared different images of her, both from when she was her queen and from her current life, showing and feeling proud of her family.

Through these platforms, her followers have shown interest in knowing her secret to keeping her skin and figure perfect at her age. He has been asked thousands of times about surgeons or treatments.

What is your secret?

The truth is much simpler than it seems. In her account, the model has expressed that, since she started in the world of reigns, she acquired very good habits that she has kept throughout her life.

The trick to staying young forever is eating a balanced diet and getting plenty of exercise, which Hongsakula has done since he was young.

The minerals that fruits and vegetables provide help eliminate toxins, which has kept her skin clean as porcelain. In addition, exercise has given her the figure that many women want to have.

For this reason, her followers express their fascination and admiration for the former queen, commenting on different compliments on her Instagram photos daily.

“How beautiful, no signs that she is 75 years old,” commented a user in a publication.

“Woooo I could compete again, it’s very pretty,” said one of his followers.

