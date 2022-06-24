Miss Universe 2020, Andrea Meza, dazzles on social networks with her statuesque silhouette

andrea mezahad an unforgettable 2021, is that the representative of Mexico was crowned as Miss Universe 2020 and that is why from that moment his life changed forever. The native of chihuahua She is 27 years old and became the third Mexican in history to achieve this recognition. In 1991 she won it Lupita Jones and subsequently Ximena Navarretein 2010.

Andrea Meza was crowned Miss Universe 2020.

andrea meza She is a model and makeup artist who is passionate about being a super active girl, she also practices crossfit and extreme sports as she describes in her account. Instagram. There she has a great popularity that daily adds more followers who do not stop commenting on everything she shares on her official accounts.

The award won by miss Universein addition to taking a crown of precious stones, she became the creditor of an apartment in the city of New York as well as an important salary, various sponsorships, among others. From that moment on, she began a tour of trips and events that have positioned her as one of the most important Latinas in current entertainment.

Andrea Meza is in a love relationship with the American influencer Ryan Antonio.

In your official account Instagramthe Miss Universe 2020, made a series of publications that made it clear how beautiful she is currently. The photographs belong to a session that she made for the magazine People in spanish for the 50 years. In them you can see the statuesque silhouette that she has at 27 years old.