Miss Universe 2021 could lose the crown and be replaced by Nadia Ferreira, Marc Anthony’s girlfriend | Famous
Rumors about the 22-year-old model’s alleged pregnancy, originally from India, arose following her appearance at the Lakmé Fashion Week fashion show in her native country, in which she is seen walking the catwalk in a fitted light blue dress with transparencies and golden fringes. Several Instagram users pointed out in the comments that she looked like she was pregnant.
“She’s beautiful. I just think the MU organization should clarify or deny her pregnancy… because that little belly for me is pregnancy. Speak clearly so that the audience is more empathetic and respectful,” said an Instagram user.
In another publication of the Miss Universe Instagram account, the queen appears greeting her compatriots wearing the crown and the band with the title and, in the same way, some followers wrote that her physical appearance is not the same as the one she wore. the appointment on December 12, 2021.
Miss Universe asks to stop bullying against Sandhu
The organization of the contest defended her by showing a position of zero tolerance for the harassment she has received in recent weeks.
“We do not tolerate bullying of any kind. We are a community built to defend, encourage and uplift each other. There is no place for hate here. #StopBullying,” read the comments of the recent post in which Harnaaz was harshly criticized for his physical appearance.
Miss Universe 2021 suffers from a disease that makes her gain weight
Harnaaz Sandhu recently recounted that she tends to gain weight easily due to celiac disease: “I’m one of those people who was first teased saying ‘she’s too skinny’ and now I’m being bullied saying ‘she’s fat’. No one knows about it.” of my celiac disease. That I can’t eat wheat flour and many other things,” he explained in a statement.
A pregnancy would take the crown from Miss Universe 2021
According to the regulations of the prestigious beauty contest, those chosen as queens must not become pregnant or gain weight during his period with the title, so if such a situation of the representative of India is confirmed, the crown would be withdrawn and Paraguayan Nadia Ferreira would take office.
Is there a rivalry between Miss Paraguay and Miss Universe 2021?
Harnaaz Sandhu caused great joy in India by becoming the third woman to win the nomination, however, a wave of criticism was also unleashed on the Internet, since one of the favorites to be crowned was Miss Paraguay.
It was said that between the winner and the Paraguayan there was a rivalry, which Nadia ruled out in an interview for E! entertainment. On that occasion, she said she felt happy with her participation: “The truth is that I feel very happy, very satisfied with everything I did during Miss Universe.”