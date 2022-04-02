Miss Universe 2021 gains weight and the organization says: “Stop the bullying”

In December 2021, the 22-year-old representative of India, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, was crowned Miss Universebecoming the third Indian woman to receive that crown, after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta.

Months later, the flattering comments have turned into bullying, after his most recent appearance at Lakmé Fashion Week, one of the most important events in his native country, where you can see a small belly that, many say, could be a pregnancy.

And she’s HOME! @HarnaazKaur touched down in Chandigarh and was finally REUNITED with her family after 6 months! #HarnaazComesHome #homecoming pic.twitter.com/ACjQiTndiL — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) March 31, 2022

The comments have gotten out of control, since also, in some photos, she looks a little more plump than how she looked during the world beauty pageant in December.

In each published photo, the controversy gains strength to such a degree that some detractors ask that the crown be removed while others support the silhouette that the model also wears.

Some entertainment sites have even compared her to former Miss Universe, Alicia Machado, who experienced a similar situation when she was a beauty queen.

Faced with such a situation, the organization has come to her defense asking to stop bullying the beauty queen. “#Stopbullying” wrote the institution in one of the posts made during its visit to India, in addition to stating that it is not in favor of any display of disrespect or hateful comments.

Some users of the networks express themselves in favor of the inclusion of the diversity of bodies and defend Harnaaz. The truth is that she looks beautiful.

