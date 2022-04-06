Miss Universe 2021 talks about the disease that makes her gain weight

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, for some time has been criticized for the increase in weight and it is that she is going through a health situation that has made her go through this circumstance that has not allowed her to continue meeting the sizes that beauty pageants always require.

Sandhu, who is the third Indian woman to achieve this universal title, He talked about the condition he has and it is that it is chronic autoimmune and it is damaging his small intestine.

“I am one of those individuals who criticize them for being too thin and now they tell me you are too fat… With my celiac disease I cannot eat wheat flour and other things”explained the queen of the contest.

In turn, this disease leaves sequels in the digestive system, which does not allow the body to receive all the nutrients that are completely necessary.

The Miss Universe Organization spoke out in this regard to reject any type of negative comments and also rejecting bullying.

“We are a community built to defend, encourage and uplift one another. There is no place for hate here Stop Bullying”, reviewed the statement.

Alicia Machado defended Sandhu

The Venezuelan Alicia Machado spoke out against those who have expressed themselves negatively to the current Miss Universe. She, in turn, defended her for the weight gain that has been reflected in the public events she attends.

“Thank God this beautiful queen and brave woman does not have Mister Pig as her boss. This 2022 is another era of empathy, love of others and today bullying is a crime! Hail queen beautiful”, wrote who was Miss Universe in 1996.

However, Machado until the moment of his statement had no knowledge of the disease that Sandhu is going through and that through different social networks the queen’s followers have left him countless negative comments about his physique, considering that he was not thus when he won the contest on December 12, 2021.

Machado when he won the beauty contest in 1996

