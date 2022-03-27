Miss Universe contestant shows how surgery ruined her face

The Miss Universe 2018 contestant, the Venezuelan-Chilean Andrea Díaz, who is a model and journalist, showed through her social networks that an aesthetic procedure she underwent did not go as expected.

Miss Universe is the most important beauty pageant in the world and the queens strive and work hard to win the crown. Many go on diets or do a lot of exercise to achieve a desired appearance. However, others opt for the operating room.

Andrea Díaz was born in Venezuela and from a very young age she moved to Chile. With the passage of time and her love for both countries, she decided to obtain dual citizenship. In the 2018 Miss Universe she was the representative of Chile.

At that time, Díaz, during the contest interviews, confessed that he was very happy to represent Chile. “It is the country that saw me grow up and years ago welcomed me with open arms,” he commented.

The young woman surprised all viewers with her incredible beauty, as she had a beautiful face and a voluptuous body that attracted attention.

He suffered acid burns to his cheeks. Photo: Instagram @andruwdiaz



In this contest he also revealed that years before he had undergone an aesthetic procedure that had left him with several burns on his face.

“I went for something routine and came back home devastated, with my face burned with acid. Of course all my dreams collapsed ”, Díaz recalled in Miss Universe. Also, she felt that no country wanted to be represented by a girl with a burned face.

Due to this bad procedure, Andrea spent almost a year and a half in fear of leaving her home, as she suffered great pain and did not feel safe with herself. Over time, her wounds began to heal and she regained her confidence.

Although she was not the winner of Miss Universe, she assures that it has been one of the happiest moments of her life.

He thought his dreams had collapsed. Photo: Instagram @andruwdiaz

