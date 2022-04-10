Miss Universe denies pregnancy rumors: she suffers from an illness

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhuwas the target of comments due to changes in her image that made her presume that she was pregnant.

It was during his appearance on Lakmé Fashion Week, where the model from India could be seen with a different appearance at the time of her coronation. Hence, many thought that it could be her pregnancy.

However, the beautiful Harnaaz made use of her account Twitter to explain the true reasons for her weight gain, leaving aside the versions that indicated that she was going to be a mother. In addition, she gave a positive message about empowerment and body acceptance, to encourage those who read her to feel good just as they look.

The woman chosen in 2021 as the most beautiful in the Universe, and who today retains that title, began her message by explaining what food allergies are about, which can produce dangerous reactions in the immune system.

Related news

In this context, the 22-year-old explained: “Around 10-30% of the world population suffers from food allergies. I have a gluten allergy that is common and can be linked to a large proportion of people around the world.”

The model, originally from the Gurdaspur District, explained that her disease “can be controlled simply by eliminating some food groups from the diet” and ended with a “thank you for understanding” to those who have shown empathy for her condition.

The disease suffered by Miss Universe can be related to celiac disease or intolerance to gluten, a protein present in wheat, oats, rye and barley, so when consuming foods that contain this ingredient, the body reacts with conditions mainly in the digestive system.

“I’m one of those people who was first teased saying ‘you’re too skinny’ and now they bully me saying ‘you’re fat’. No one knew that I can’t eat wheat flour and many other things,” Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu told the news agency. ITP.

In her defense, the young woman defended the woman’s right not to be questioned about her physique and emphasized the importance of loving oneself as one is.

“I’m someone who believes in body positivity. On the Miss Universe platform we talk about women’s empowerment, femininity and body positivity. I know there are a lot of people who are ‘trolling’ me and it’s okay because that’s their mindset.” , their stigmas”, he pointed out.

However, the beauty queen said, “there are many other people who are criticized every day, regardless of whether they are Miss Universe or not. I am helping them by making them feel that if I feel beautiful, you are too, “she assured.