Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Shares Powerful Message After Weight Gain Criticism

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu shared a powerful message in their social networks after being harshly criticized for gaining weight. There were even those who speculated that it could be a pregnancy, so she could lose the crown.

Since the native of India was crowned as Miss Universe 2021, last December, Harnaaz Sandhu has been in the public eye. The model began her career as the winner of the famous beauty pageant on the right foot, however, little by little she has been increasingly criticized.

Sandhu boasted a slender figure on his social networks and on the catwalks, but recently he has been seen with a little more weight, so the attacks began. The haters have not stopped commenting on his postings on his weight gain theories and even leave unpleasant comments.

Instagram @missuniverse

Harnaaz Sandhu’s response to critics of his weight gain

Through her official Instagram account, Harnaaz Sandhu shared a photo in which she appears posing in a blue dress. “The shape of your mind is much more important than the shape of your body“, wrote.

Instagram @harnaazsandhu_03

The publication was quickly filled with thousands of “likes” and comments among those who supported it: “I wish everyone in the world could understand”, “You are a great inspiration”, “you look much healthier, not fat” and “I couldn’t agree with you more. You are powerful.”