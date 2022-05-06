Miss USA’s last message before committing suicide in NY

The Mental Health department of the Ministry of Public Health has a depression information line at 809-544-4223. This department offers directories and contacts of help centers against depression and prevention of suicide. They work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The model and Miss United States 2019, Cheslie Krystdied last January at the age of 30, after jumping from the 60-story Orion building in Midtown Manhttan, where he lived.

This Wednesday her mother, April Simpkins, 53, revealed the tragic and last words her daughter sent her in a text message before committing the act. The remarks were offered in an episode of the Facebook series “Red Table Talk,” hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Kryst sent the text messages when she knew Simpkins would be in an exercise class so she couldn’t intervene, the heartbroken mother said.

The message went like this:

“First, I’m sorry, by the time you get this, I won’t be alive anymore. And it makes me even sadder to write this because I know it will hurt you more. I love you mom, you are my best friend and the person I have lived for for years. I wish I could stay with you, but I can no longer bear the crushing weight of lingering sadness, hopelessness, and loneliness. I have never told you these feelings, because I never wanted you to worry and because I hoped they would eventually change, but I know they never will. They follow me through every accomplishment, success, family reunion, or friendly dinner. I cry almost every day now, like I’m in mourning. I wished for death for years. And I know you’ll want to know and want to help, but I haven’t wanted to share this weight with anyone. Regardless of that, thank you sincerely for being there for me in some of my lonely moments without me telling you that I needed you. You have kept me alive and ready to face another day, because you answer all the phone calls and are there for me in the blink of an eye. You listen to me and you care when I tell you what is going on in my life and you have always made me feel that you loved me. I love you more than anyone I’ve ever known. You haven’t done anything wrong, you’ve done everything right.”

Mother Kryst said her daughter also included her last wishes and some personal information in the note. suicidewhich he refused to reveal during the moving interview with the Smiths.

She also said that her daughter had struggled with depression since she was 20 years old and had attempted suicide once before.