Miss World 2021, Karolina Bielawska: “I dedicate this crown to my mother because she has always been my greatest support and inspiration”

Just minutes after being crowned the new Miss World 2021, Karolina BieławskaShe said she was excited and that she still felt incredulous at everything that was happening around her.

“I feel grateful for this opportunity and for all the road traveled and that Miss World provided us”said to The new day the new 22-year-old sovereign, who represented Poland.

“I dedicate this crown to my mom because she has always been my greatest support and inspiration, as well as being like my best friend. I have been able to get here today because she has guided me”expressed the young model, who is a master’s student in Administration.

Having won the crown —in the contest held at the Coca-Cola Music Hall, in San Juan— allows her to continue her mission of social work through the “Beauty with Purpose” initiative of this contest.

“My goal is to defend and provide constant support and health care to the homeless people who are arriving in my city with the crisis. Currently, I am organizing to support all those people from Ukraine, who are just miles away from us, and who are crossing the border into Poland with the situation they are going through. It is very difficult to understand what they are living for and I want the best for them.”Bielawska added.

Miss Poland prevailed over the candidates from the United States, Shree Saini, who was the first runner-up; and Ivory Coast, Olivia Yacewho was second runner-up.

The table of the 6 semifinalists was completed by: Indonesia, Pricilia Yules; Mexico, Caroline Vidales; and Northern Ireland, Anna Leitch.

The Puerto Rican Aryam Diaz was left out of the group of 13 semifinalists. The Puerto Rican, who won the title in the local contest representing Naranjito, was competing in search of the organization’s third beauty crown for the country.