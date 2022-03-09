Missed calls from 919543827 and other dangerous SPAM phones

Nor do we know the number of companies to which we have decided our personal number at some point. This is cannon fodder for unwanted or SPAM calls. Companies never seem to get tired of blasting us and it’s no use that we’re not interested in what they offer us, because they try again and again. One of the most popular alternatives to avoid this type of annoying and even fraudulent commercial calls is to sign up for the Robinson List, although it is not a 100% guarantee that they will stop bothering us or trying to scam us, it is free and does not cost anything. In many cases, not even this barrier stops them from continuing to call. Next, we are going to show you the most dangerous SPAM phone numbers right now.

The most reported SPAM numbers

Everyone knows that in the world of telemarketing anything goes. Despite the fact that the authorities try to protect consumers by taking measures regarding the hours in which these types of commercial calls can be made, some companies continue to breaking the rules established. We do not even know where they are calling from and if we are waiting for an important call, the logical thing is that we answer the phone, even if we do not know the origin of the number. A good way to find out is to consult websites such as Listaspam.com to decipher its origin and find out if it is a potentially dangerous number or not. These are the SPAM numbers you should be careful with:

919543827

In the pole position of the numbers that accumulate the most complaints we find the landline 919543827. Sum 125 complaints and 16,449 searches by users. In most cases they relate it to telemarketing actions and in up to 6 occasions to a possible scam. A number related to Vodafone, Orange or Más Móvil and that in most cases when picking up no answer is obtained.