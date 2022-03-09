Missed calls from 919543827 and other dangerous SPAM phones

Surely you are also fed up with all those calls from SPAM phone numbers. They call at any time, at the worst times and usually they want to sell you a product or service in which you are not interested at all. The worst of all is that in many cases they can be dangerous, since the only intention of the actors behind the call is to swindle you and get your personal data. Be careful because these are the most dangerous phones of the moment.
Nor do we know the number of companies to which we have decided our personal number at some point. This is cannon fodder for unwanted or SPAM calls. Companies never seem to get tired of blasting us and it’s no use that we’re not interested in what they offer us, because they try again and again. One of the most popular alternatives to avoid this type of annoying and even fraudulent commercial calls is to sign up for the Robinson List, although it is not a 100% guarantee that they will stop bothering us or trying to scam us, it is free and does not cost anything. In many cases, not even this barrier stops them from continuing to call. Next, we are going to show you the most dangerous SPAM phone numbers right now.
The most reported SPAM numbers
Everyone knows that in the world of telemarketing anything goes. Despite the fact that the authorities try to protect consumers by taking measures regarding the hours in which these types of commercial calls can be made, some companies continue to breaking the rules established. We do not even know where they are calling from and if we are waiting for an important call, the logical thing is that we answer the phone, even if we do not know the origin of the number. A good way to find out is to consult websites such as Listaspam.com to decipher its origin and find out if it is a potentially dangerous number or not. These are the SPAM numbers you should be careful with:
919543827
In the pole position of the numbers that accumulate the most complaints we find the landline 919543827. Sum 125 complaints and 16,449 searches by users. In most cases they relate it to telemarketing actions and in up to 6 occasions to a possible scam. A number related to Vodafone, Orange or Más Móvil and that in most cases when picking up no answer is obtained.
611251581
A highly searched and reported number is 611251581. 75 complaints and 12,492 searches. An anonymous comment reflected by a user today ensures that “They call and pretend to be phone companies to get personal data and access your accounts, be careful”. It is even mentioned that the people behind this phone insult and call at ten at night (hours not allowed).
604372047
In third place, with 19.23 searches and 105 complaints, we have mobile 604372047. They relate it to a telephone company that even makes calls to people who are signed up for the Robinson List. He is also in the crosshairs of being able to be a fraudulent number with which they want to get hold of your personal data.
680485206
The latest comments about this mobile number say that the person behind the call is posing as the parcel and shipping company Correos. Clearly a phishing number that accumulates 33 complaints and 843 searches. Possibly it is a number that is beginning to act and that you have to be quite aware of. Users indicate that it is “another number that pretends to be the Post Office and they send you an SMS saying that you have a package in customs. Do not open the link.