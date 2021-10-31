missed opportunity for the Griffin

The salvation challenge of the Ferraris ends without goals. We publish below the report cards of Pianetagenoa1893.net from Genoa-Venice, race ended with a score of 0-0.

Genoa 6 – Seventy minutes at high intensity that vanishes in the last part of the game: a point that counts as a hot broth

Sirigu 6 – No impossible save, always careful on the heads of the Venezia

Changed 6 – Not the best game, overall diligent and error-free within ninety minutes

Biraschi 6 – Play a cautionary hour without risking

Vasquez 6 – Little work against the orange and green attackers

Credit 7 – Once again the best in the field: as a leader he leads the team by playing a thousand balls

Sturaro 6 – Create numerical superiority in front of Cambiaso (64 ‘ Kallon 5 – He wants to cheat Mariani looking for a penalty, he risks the simulation)

Badelj 6 – Encouragement. Slightly growing compared to the usual but equally distant from the shape

Rovella 7 – Personality and intelligence, between his feet the Genoa midfield

Galdames 6 – A lot of sacrifice without the ball as an interdicting midfielder (64 ‘ Touré 6 – Throw a dangerous cross in the final minutes of the game)

Pandev 5 – Auspicious the warning from Caldara but plays too far from the goal (46 ‘ Caicedo 5 – Never put in a position to kick, in Empoli he will have to play the owner)

Right 5 – Romero denies him a goal, he misses one from a corner kick: he comes out with a problem with his flexor that he had already accused some time ago in Salerno (56 ‘ Ekuban 5 – Half an hour without malice, he wastes a scoring opportunity with a shot phoned to Romero; 84 ′ Buksa sv – Thrown into the fray)

Coach Ballardini 5 – Race to be won conducted with the usual confusion in substitutions

Venice 6 – Romero 6; Mazzocchi 5 (46 ‘Ebuehi 7), Caldara 6, Ceccaroni 7, Haps 6 (84’ Molinaro sv); Crnigoj 6 (69 ′ Kiyine 6), Busio 6, Tessmann 6; Okereke 5, Henry 5 (84 ′ Forte sv), Aramu 5 (77 ′ Peretz 5) – Coach Zanetti, Bertolini 6 on the bench



