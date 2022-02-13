misses a sensational goal with an empty net!

It really is a black period for Cristiano Ronaldo still dry in 2022. The Portuguese champion is experiencing one of his worst seasons and also al Manchester United patience is running out. “He should score more goals obviously because we are creating chances but he hasn’t scored enough”, he had pointed out in recent days too. Ralf Rangnick but also today against the Southampton , the former Juve was unable to break free. On social media, the fans vented all their anger, in particular for an episode that occurred during the first half of the match. Premier League who saw the five-time Golden Ball miss a goal in an empty net.

Cristiano Ronaldo fails the goal with Manchester United: the sensational mistake

Scenes almost never seen if you think of the caliber of the champion, but Cristiano Ronaldo missed a goal practically made during the match against Southampton, which then ended 1-1. It all happens seven minutes after the kick-off: launched in a regular position by Jadon Sanchothe 36-year-old Portuguese shot weakly allowing the defense of the Saints to retrieve and intercept the ball before it entered. After saving, CR7 he turned his back to the door and raised his arms almost disgustedly. A mistake definitely not from him that caused one storm on social media and that extends his fast: now there are six games in which the attacker of Red Devils missed the appointment with the goal, the worst streak of his career since 2010.