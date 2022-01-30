missile tested by Pyongyang is the most powerful since 2017

The South Korean joint chief of staff said it had “detected an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched at a high angle to the east” at dawn on Sunday. The missile was launched from the northern province of Jagang, from where North Korea has launched what it claims to be hypersonic missiles in recent months. It reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometers and traveled about 800 kilometers in 30 minutes before falling into the Sea of ​​Japan, the staff added.

Japan also considers it to be a medium or long-range missile. Tokyo “strongly protested against North Korea” accusing it of “threatening the peace and security of Japan” with these tests, Japanese government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said.

The last missile of this type to be tested by Pyongyang was the Hwasong-12, which had traveled 787 kilometers and reached a maximum altitude of 2,111 kilometers in 2017. At the time, analysts calculated that the missile had the ability to travel 4,500 km and then reach the island of Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean.

The US reaction – “The US condemns these actions and asks Pyongyang to refrain from other destabilizing acts”, reads a note from the Indo-Pacific American command. The harsh condemnation of the launch of the missile by North Korea is also confirmed by the spokesman for the US State Department who defined the launch as a “clear violation of many UN resolutions”.