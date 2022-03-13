Missiles fired at Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan

Missile fire targeted targets in Erbil, the capital of northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, on Sunday, leaving no injuries, local authorities said.

An AFP journalist in Erbil heard three explosions.

“Several missiles fell in the city of Erbil” but the target of the attack is unknown, Governor Omid Khoshnaw was quoted as saying by the Iraqi news agency INA.

He indicated that it cannot be said whether they targeted “the US consulate or the airport,” where a base of the international anti-jihadist coalition is located.

The local television station Kurdistan24, whose studios are near the new headquarters of the US consulate, published images of its damaged offices on its social networks, with parts of the roof collapsed and broken glass.

The Erbil Ministry of Health assured that there were no casualties from the attack, while the airport indicated that it was not damaged or had to interrupt flights.

“We condemn this terrorist attack launched against various sectors of Erbil, we call on the inhabitants to remain calm,” Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement.

Iraq suffers frequent attacks with rockets or armed drones, mainly against US interests and troops from the international anti-jihadist coalition, which Washington attributes to pro-Iranian Iraqi factions.

However, the last attack in Erbil was last September when armed drones fired on the airport.