Missiles fired from Iran at US consulate in Iraq

The attack was carried out with “twelve ballistic missiles fired at a neighborhood in Erbil and aimed at the US consulate,” according to a statement from the Kurdistan counter-terrorism unit.

“The missiles were fired from outside the Iraqi and Kurdistan borders, more precisely from the east” of the country, he added.

Previously, the governor of Kurdistan, Omid Khoshnaw, indicated that it was not clear if the missiles were aimed at the US consulate or the airport, where a base of the international anti-jihadist coalition is located.

The local television station Kurdistan24, whose studios are near the new headquarters of the US consulate, published images of its damaged offices on its social networks, with parts of the roof collapsed and broken glass.

The Erbil Ministry of Health assured that there were no casualties from the attack, while the airport indicated that it was not damaged or had to interrupt flights.

“We condemn this terrorist attack launched against various sectors of Erbil, we call on the inhabitants to remain calm,” Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said in a statement.

Iraq It suffers frequent attacks with rockets or armed drones, mainly against US interests and the troops of the international anti-jihadist coalition, which Washington attributes to pro-Iranian Iraqi factions.

However, the last attack in Erbil was last September when armed drones fired on the airport.