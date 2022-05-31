Entertainment

Missing boy appears but mother suspects it’s not her son in movie with Angelina Jolie on Netflix

The Exchange (Changeling) is a 2008 biographical thriller drama film starring Angelina Jolie and which is well hidden in Netflix and deserves your attention.

The film is based on the true story known as Wineville Chicken Coop Murders.

The film takes place in Los Angeles, March 1928, when Christine Collins (Angelina Jolie), a single mother, says goodbye to Walter (Gattlin Griffith), her 9-year-old son, and leaves for work.

Upon returning, he discovers that Walter has disappeared, which causes him to begin an exhaustive search. Five months later the police bring in a child, claiming to be Walter.

Stunned by the emotion of the situation, in addition to the presence of police officers and journalists who want to take advantage of the repercussion of the case, Christine accepts the child. However, deep down, she knows that he is not Walter and, with that, she pressures the authorities to continue the search for him.

In addition to Angelina Joliethe list still has John Malkovich and Michael Kelly. with direction of Clint Eastwood.

The Exchange is available at Netflix.

Watch the trailer:

