Missing feminist: a conviction for Elizabeth Holmes, a setback for all

Elizabeth Holmes was called the female Steve Jobs. It is quite common, when we women stand out in something, they recognize us as the guy who did it first: if not ask Estefanía Banini baptized forever as the Messi of women’s football.

Like Jobs, born into a family of inventors, she dropped out of Chemical Engineering at Stanford when she was just a freshman in college. She dreamed big: She used her education money to start a medical technology company in Palo Alto, California. The goal was noble: to democratize access to health.

It was 2003 and there were only a few years left for Barack Obama to take office with an ambitious health plan. At just 19 years old, Holmes had found a clear need in a country where the majority of patients were systematically left out of the care and prevention system. But the development on which it was based was at least utopian: getting diagnostic information simply from a drop of blood that could be drawn at any pharmacy or supermarket.

His story became infamous in 2015, when a series of news articles revealed that behind the US$9 billion start-up for which he had managed to recruit heavyweights like Henry Kissinger, George Schultz, Jim Mattis and Betsy Devos, was hiding one of the biggest corporate frauds in the history of Silicon Valley.

Now a Hulu series (The dropout, available on Star+) and an HBO documentary (The inventor: Out for blood in Silicon Valley), show how the admirer of Steve Jobs deliberately copied his simple and clean style , swapping her dowdy young look for the classic black signée Miyake t-shirts invariably worn by the Apple founder. Also how in the process of creating her company, Theranos, she imposed her childlike voice with a deep baritone tone. Holmes had always been a fraud.

But of course it is understandable that she or any woman with the intention of succeeding in a world of rich and powerful lords had to forge an armor, a suit of war. Would they have given her the same attention if they had come to her meetings with her wrinkled muscled men and her schoolgirl voice? Probably not. There is a key moment in the third chapter: the protagonist recruits the former Apple designer Ana Arriola and confesses that her weakness is that she never thinks about “how things look.” “I realize,” Arriola tells him. “Don’t you like what I’m wearing?” Holmes asks sheepishly. “It’s just that you should dress more like a CEO,” Arriola tells her patronizingly. “But when I was with Mark Zuckerberg on the production for Ink magazine he had flip-flops on,” Holmes says defensively. “Yes,” Arriola concedes. But you are a woman. If you wore flip-flops to a meeting, everyone would think you were having a nervous breakdown.”

As in many of the latest stories of privileged women who end up being the face of big scams and who seem to have replaced on the platforms the dramas of the new “empowered” executives that have dominated the screen in recent years –such is the case of Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna (Netflix)–, Holmes uses her gender as an advantage: she is the best and the first in an environment in which women are relegated to low visibility positions. The girl who can succeed and become rich despite the adversity of her origin, being a woman. She says it herself to save her company: “I’m just a girl who wants to change the world.”

There is something interesting about that: after the rush to fill us with feminine or feminist content, Hollywood seems to have suddenly discovered that there are also bad women, or at least imperfect ones. And in a context where the world is still dominated by men who are the ones who validate them –from Kissinger to Schultz or Obama and Bill Clinton themselves, passing through the executives of streaming platforms–, it marks the weight that each female failure has. , not only for them, but for the entire genre. The question that falls from maturity is quite basic: Why did we give them space if in the end they were just as corrupt as them?

It is unfair, but real: it is full of men who break the law or are the tip of the biggest pyramid schemes. But a woman who reaches a hierarchical position is still a rarity and, if she is not virtuous enough, she ends up setting a bad precedent for others. When a fledgling Holmes – played with startling believability by Amanda Seyfried (just watch the HBO documentary or the hundreds of videos available on YouTube to notice) – asks her Stanford professor Phyllis Gardner for advice on her business model as The academic and scientific woman that she is, Gardner answers with the cruel truth: “You cannot skip any step. You have to do the work. Your work and the work of others. You have to work so hard that they admit that you did it and nobody helped you. You have to leave them without excuses. And then if you do something wrong, they will destroy you. And they will be happy to do so. So, no, ‘as a woman’ I can’t help you right now.”

Gardner will be the one to ask her later, when the deception begins to come to light: “When this becomes a scandal, because it will be a scandal, what do you think is going to happen to all the other women who want to start a company? Where will they go? Who will trust them? This isn’t just about you, it’s never just about you.”

We women still run with that burden: our faults are not only ours, they are everyone’s. Even those who think they play alone. And no, I don’t want to take responsibility for all the mistakes of the genre, but when Cristina Kirchner says that she feels like a fool or that she was the fool, as if she were happily singing a feminist song by Jimena Barón, and says that she warned from the Women’s Hall who did not come for her, also seems to anticipate that they will come for us: not for the leadership in general, or for Kirchnerism in particular, but for the women, those who are left out of the soccer matches in which things are decided , those who fight against a system where parity is a trap because those positions are also shared by men.

It is unfair, but it is absolutely true: in every fraud, in every female mistake, we are all judged. And it is good that there are culprits with name and surname, what is wrong is that the asymmetry of power is so great that only those who are willing to play the game and be as corrupt as them arrive. Not all women are bad, nor are we all pure and empowered, but neither are men. And if parity were real, maybe none of this would make sense. But as Cristina says, “because I am a woman everything has cost me more, for women everything has always cost more”. Even other people’s mistakes.

Holmes will face in November the sentence for which he could be sentenced to 20 years in prison for multiple frauds while the question remains in the media: “How was it possible that the youngest and most rising woman in Silicon Valley – the one who surrounded herself with rich males and powerful dinosaurs of politics and science to make her way and get investors – could lose his empire in the blink of an eye? And it is also maintained for Argentina: “How was it possible that the woman who digitized the country’s destinies during the last decades is accused of the largest network of corruption since the advent of democracy? Do they fall as women or because of their malpractice? It is enough to look at the history of those convicted of corruption in Argentina to understand that the answer is not so easy: at the head are María Julia Alsogaray, Felisa Miceli, Romina Picolotti, Milagro Sala, and alliances are always broken by the weaker side. And it is that women continue to be.

But no, neither Holmes nor Cristina are weak women. They are precisely the ones that streaming platforms would count as empowered. Having played that card, that of the naive girl, that of the fool persecuted by her gender, in a world where each space achieved still costs twice as much, is the most unforgivable of all. And not as citizens, but precisely as women. Because now it will cost us even more.

