Missing girl found alive – RSI Swiss radio and television

“What’s your name? My name is Cleo.” It is with these words that a four-year-old girl, reported missing since October 16, responded to an Australian police officer after being found in a man’s home. The girl is fine and has been able to find her family, while the 36-year-old, who apparently was holding her prisoner, was stopped.

Disappearance

The story of Cleo Smith’s disappearance begins two weeks ago when the little girl is on vacation with her parents and her younger sister at the Quobba Blowholes campsite, on the famous Coral Cost. at six in the morning he no longer finds Cleo beside him. Disappeared with the sleeping bag. The curtain opened, but Cleo was unable to open it herself. The searches begin immediately. The police scour the entire area and promise a $ 750,000 reward to those who can provide answers.

The turning point in the investigation yesterday, Tuesday, when the police broke into the home of the man who, the authorities stressed, has no connection with the girl’s family. The house where she was found, however, is just under ten minutes from where her family lives. Other information has not yet been provided.

The precedent, with a tragic ending

In Australia, the affair was followed with great apprehension. Many have remembered a similar event that occurred in August 1980, when a two-month-old baby girl disappeared from a tent while camping with her parents and siblings.

Azaria with her mother (keystone)

Little Azaria, whose body has never been found, was taken away by a dingo. The authorities, however, initially condemned the mother, believing that she was the one who killed her. She spent more than three years in prison before she was cleared of all charges. Azaria’s story was told in the film, “A Cry in the Night” starring Meryl Streep.