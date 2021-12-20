Business

Missing jobs: the 5 most sought after (and least found) professions by companies

The hardest jobs to find: opticians

Five profiles selected from those that companies are looking for, but often do not find. An interesting career option for a young person today may be that of an optician. There are several brands on the market that offer employment opportunities. To believe in the new generation is first of all Luxottica which has recently launched the new edition of the Campus program of Sailmoiraghi & Viganò dedicated to the best 70 graduates in one of the Italian optics schools. Candidates who have distinguished themselves will be offered a fixed-term contract with a placement bonus of 2,500 euros and permanent confirmation for those who have distinguished themselves in the path. The selected profiles will be included in a store staff in Salmoiraghi & Viganò and Ray-Ban Stores throughout Italy. The initiative is part of a wider set of activities dedicated to training. As evidence of what it believes in training, the group has recently acquired the Irso di Vinci in the province of Florence, one of the most prestigious schools of optics and optometry.

