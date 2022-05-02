Missing Prison Officer Vicky White Helped Dangerous Inmate Casey White Escape, Wanted in Alabama | Univision News Events

The authorities issued this Monday an arrest warrant for Vicky White, deputy director of corrections for her role in Casey White’s escape, accused of murder, after disappearing last Friday in Alabama.
This Monday the authorities indicated that White helped in the escape and has an arrest warrant for “allowing or facilitating the escape” of the inmate, said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, who is in charge of the investigation.
“We consider both to be dangerous and, in all likelihood, both to be armed,” U.S. Marshal Marty Keely said at a Monday news conference.
Deputy Director of Corrections Vicky White was to transport inmate Casey White to the Lauderdale, Alabama, county courthouse. Neither the official nor the prisoner have been seen since Friday morning, and authorities are now offering $10,000 to anyone who offers information that is useful in finding their whereabouts.
This is what is known about the case:
When was the last time you saw them?
The agent and the inmate left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, on Friday morning and, as mentioned above, have not been seen since. The prisoner has a trial which is scheduled to start next month.
Before they were last seen, Correction Officer White, who is an assistant to the corrections officer, told her colleagues that she would take the inmate to court for a mental evaluation.
“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” U.S. Marshal Keely said in a statement Sunday.
The agent and the prisoner share last names, but they are not related.
The vehicle in which the agent and the inmate were traveling when leaving the detention center was found in a nearby shopping center, according to the sheriff’s office. Lauderdale Sheriff Singleton said video showed the pair going directly from the jail to that parking lot where the vehicle was found. So far they have found no evidence that the two have left in another vehicle.
The Marshals Service has asked that anyone with information on Casey White’s location call 1-800-336-0102.
When did you realize they were missing?
Jail officials tried to contact Vicky White on Friday afternoon, but her phone was sent to a mailbox. Then they realized that Casey White was also not in her cell.
Authorities are investigating all possibilities that could have led to the disappearance, including the fact that the officer may have helped Casey White escape.
Is Casey White dangerous?
“He was in jail for murder and he has nothing to lose,” the bailiff said, referring to the escapee.
According to official information, Casey White is 6’9 feet (2.10 meters) and is likely to be in possession of Vicky White’s 9mm pistol.
Vicky White ignored security protocol
As part of her job, Vicky White coordinates transfers from the detention center to the courthouse, but these require two officers to accompany the prisoner at all times, in the event that, like Casey White, he is being held on murder charges.
“One of the outstanding questions we have for White is why did he violate protocol?”, Singleton pointed out.
The officer had worked at the sheriff’s office for about 20 years, where she had been performing well, county sheriff Singleton told CNN on Saturday.
“All of her co-workers, all of the employees at the sheriff’s office, all of the judges, they all have a deep respect for her,” Singleton said. “She is an exemplary employee. So we are very concerned about her safety.” White had recently made comments about her retirement.
Casey White: what is he accused of?
The prisoner was detained for a series of crimes he committed in Limestone County in 2015, for which he was serving 75 years in prison. The crimes include trespassing and police pursuit.
In 2020, he confessed to killing a woman in Rogersville, Alabama, according to Lauderdale County Prosecutor Chris Connolly. He had pleaded not guilty to the crime and was awaiting trial..
The prisoner had devised a plan to escape
Singleton commented that Casey White had made a plan to escape (and even took a hostage) in 2020, but was found out. It was then that the protocol was put in place that required two officials to be with him at all times.
The U.S. Marshals They have taken control of the case and announced that they are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who gives information that could lead to the whereabouts of the officer and the prisoner.
The Lauderdale County Office and the FBI are also involved in the search.. “Casey White is suspected of being a serious threat to the officer and the public,” Marty Keely said. “Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to go to the authorities.”